Australian Open 2026: Major Withdrawals & Rising Stars to Watch | Tennis News (2026)

The Australian Open's Absentee List Grows Longer

The 2026 Australian Open, the highly anticipated season opener, has seen its fair share of drama even before the first ball is served. While the top 10 men and women are set to grace the courts, several notable withdrawals have left fans disappointed.

But here's where it gets controversial: some of these withdrawals are not just due to injuries, but also personal reasons, adding a layer of intrigue to the tournament's build-up.

Let's dive into the details and uncover the stories behind these absences.

Withdrawal Watch: The Men's Side

Jack Draper and Holger Rune, two rising stars in men's tennis, will sadly miss the Australian Open. Draper, still battling an arm injury, confirmed his absence in December, while Rune faces a lengthy recovery after tearing his Achilles tendon in October. These injuries are a bitter pill to swallow for fans who were eagerly awaiting their performances.

World No. 42 Arthur Fils, who has been battling a back injury since last year's French Open, has also decided to sit this one out. He echoed the sentiments of many injured players, stating, "I'd prefer to come back at 100% rather than returning too early." A wise decision, indeed, but one that leaves a void in the men's draw.

The Women's Absences: A Mix of Injuries and Personal Reasons

On the women's side, the list of absentees includes Grand Slam finalists and former top-10 stars. Ons Jabeur, a recent mother, has opted for maternity leave, while Danielle Collins is prioritizing her health. These decisions are a testament to the importance of self-care and family in the demanding world of professional sports.

The absentee list has grown further with the withdrawal of 2024 Australian Open runner-up Zheng Qinwen, who was set to be seeded 25th but is sidelined due to an elbow injury. Veronika Kudermetova, ranked No. 31, has also cited personal reasons for her absence.

Lois Boisson, a breakout star in 2025 who reached the French Open semi-final, was poised to make her Australian Open debut. However, a hand and forearm injury have kept her from realizing this dream, at least for now.

The Impact and the Replacements

The withdrawals have opened doors for other players to step into the main draw. Kaja Juvan, Leolia Jeanjean, Polina Kudermetova, and Katie Boulter are some of the WTA players who have been promoted. On the men's side, Thiago Agustin Tirante, Vít Kopřiva, and Yannick Hanfmann have received the nod, filling the spots left vacant by the injured and absent players.

A Player's Perspective: Lois Boisson's Heartfelt Decision

Lois Boisson's Instagram post offers a glimpse into the difficult decisions players face. She wrote, "Going to Australia and playing the Australian Open has always been a dream of mine since I was a kid. I've done my best to be ready in time, but I also know that rushing can harm my body and health in the long run."

This honest admission highlights the delicate balance between ambition and self-preservation in a sport as demanding as tennis. Boisson's decision to prioritize her long-term health and well-being is a powerful statement, one that should be respected and understood by fans and critics alike.

And This is the Part Most People Miss...

While the focus is often on the big names and their dramatic exits, it's important to remember that every player's story is unique and worthy of attention. The Australian Open, like any Grand Slam, is a showcase of talent, perseverance, and, sometimes, sacrifice. These withdrawals remind us that behind the glitz and glamour of professional tennis, there are real people with real struggles and triumphs.

So, as we gear up for the 2026 Australian Open, let's appreciate the players who are there, and also send our well-wishes to those who had to make tough decisions. After all, tennis is a sport that tests not just physical prowess but also mental fortitude and resilience.

What are your thoughts on these withdrawals? Do you think the replacements can fill the void left by the absentees? Feel free to share your opinions and predictions in the comments below! We'd love to hear from you!