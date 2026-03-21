Australian Open 2026 Final: Alcaraz vs Djokovic - Who Will Make History? (2026)

The excitement reaches its peak as we dive into the thrilling final of the 2026 Australian Open! Today, fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating the showdown between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. Join us for live updates, scores, and radio coverage from Melbourne as history unfolds before our eyes.

By Phil Cartwright and Harry Poole

Tune in to the Australian Open Daily, released at 08:22 GMT



The BBC Sport team stationed in Melbourne has been diligently producing a daily podcast that encapsulates all the action from the Australian Open.

Just like every other day, Saturday featured discussions on Elena Rybakina’s remarkable victory over world number one Aryna Sabalenka, securing the women's title, along with a preview of today’s highly anticipated men’s singles final. Don’t miss out—find all episodes available on BBC Sounds.

The cost of witnessing an extraordinary event, published at 08:18 GMT



Alcaraz vs. Djokovic



By Jonathan Jurejko, BBC Sport Tennis News Reporter in Melbourne



Whenever Novak Djokovic steps onto the grand stage of Melbourne Park for a significant match, fans from the Serbian community turn out in droves. Local government data estimates around 30,000 Serbs reside in the city, and it feels as though they’ve all gathered here today.



The garden area outside Rod Laver Arena is expected to be bustling with Djokovic supporters, adorned in various Serbian attire, all focused on the big screen. Entry passes to these grounds are reasonably priced at A$35 (£18), a small investment for fans eager to see their favorite player—be it Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz—make history right before their eyes. However, gaining access to the court itself is a different matter entirely; one enthusiastic Alcaraz supporter shared that tickets were being sold for a staggering A$3,000 (£1,525)! See Also College Tennis Star Trevor Svajda vs. Brother Zach: Sibling Rivalry Heading to ATP?Danielle Collins' Bold Prediction: Iga Swiatek's Grand Slam FutureJim Courier's Early Retirement from Tennis: A Look BackElena Rybakina's Coach Drama: Why Stefano Vukov Objected to Her Childhood Mentor

A note on history, published at 08:15 GMT



Elena Rybakina achieved her only other Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2022, where the men’s champion was none other than Novak Djokovic. Could we be on the verge of witnessing a similar historical moment at the 2026 Australian Open?

![Image source, Getty Images](https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/tennis/articles/c4gr39d9146o)

Watch Rybakina’s triumph over Sabalenka in the women’s final, published at 08:14 GMT



Match Result: Sabalenka 4-6, 6-4, 4-6 Rybakina



Here are some pivotal highlights from Elena Rybakina’s victory against Aryna Sabalenka...

Rybakina claims the women's title, published at 08:12 GMT



Match Result: Sabalenka 4-6, 6-4, 4-6 Rybakina



![Image source, Getty Images](https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/tennis/articles/c4gr39d9146o)



Elena Rybakina triumphed over world number one Aryna Sabalenka in a closely contested final on Saturday, marking a significant achievement in her career. The Kazakh player, seeded fifth, showcased her skills by winning the first set, but Sabalenka managed to equalize before racing ahead with a 3-0 lead in the deciding set. Yet, Rybakina, who previously clinched the Wimbledon title in 2022, displayed incredible resilience, winning five consecutive games to regain control and ultimately sealing her second major title with an impressive ace. See Also Simona Halep's Retirement: Reflecting on Her Journey and Legacy

Latest updates, published at 08:09 GMT



Just yesterday, a new champion emerged, and today, Elena Rybakina proudly showcases her latest trophy addition in Melbourne.

![Image source, Getty Images](https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/tennis/articles/c4gr39d9146o)

Why Djokovic needs this title more than Alcaraz, published at 08:07 GMT



Alcaraz vs. Djokovic



By Jonathan Jurejko, BBC Sport Tennis News Reporter in Melbourne



Whoever comes out on top in the Australian Open men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will etch their name in history. However, unlike Alcaraz, Djokovic is not afforded the luxury of time. This adds a layer of urgency to this final for Djokovic, potentially fueling his drive towards victory. For a deeper dive into what might sway the outcome of this match, check out our full analysis here.

A historic moment awaits for Alcaraz, published at 08:04 GMT



Alcaraz vs. Djokovic



Carlos Alcaraz is on the quest to become the youngest male player to achieve a career Grand Slam, breaking the record previously set by his fellow Spaniard, Rafael Nadal. At just 22 years old, Alcaraz has already claimed six major titles, including two French Opens, two Wimbledons, and two US Opens. However, the Australian Open has presented a formidable challenge; prior to this tournament, he had never advanced past the quarter-finals in Melbourne.

Aiming for history, Djokovic, published at 08:02 GMT



Alcaraz vs. Djokovic



Novak Djokovic has competed in ten finals at the Australian Open, securing victory each time. If he wins today, it would mark his record-extending 11th title in Melbourne, also granting him a new standalone record for major singles championships. Presently, he shares the record of 24 titles with Margaret Court. Wouldn't achieving number 25 decisively settle any ongoing debates regarding Djokovic's status as the greatest of all time (GOAT) in tennis?