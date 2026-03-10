Australian Open 2023: Local Amateur Shocks Sinner, Wins 1 Point Slam Title! (2026)

Imagine a tennis tournament where fortunes are made in a single stroke, where amateurs rub shoulders with legends, and where the unpredictable becomes the norm. That’s exactly what unfolded at the Australian Open’s pre-tournament event, the 1 Point Slam, where a local underdog, Jordan Smith, defied all odds to claim a life-changing prize of 1 million Australian dollars (roughly $670,000). But here’s where it gets controversial: was this a true test of skill, or did luck play a larger role than we’re willing to admit? Let’s dive in.

In a thrilling display of high-stakes tennis, Smith, a relatively unknown amateur, stunned the tennis world by defeating Jannik Sinner in a single-point knockout match. This wasn’t your typical tournament—every match was decided by just one point, blending professionals, amateurs, and even celebrities like Taiwanese pop star Jay Chou, who was eliminated without even hitting a ball after an ace from Petar Jovic. The format was as chaotic as it was exhilarating, with players like Coco Gauff and Frances Tiafoe falling victim to unexpected mishaps, sparking laughter and camaraderie among competitors.

The rules added another layer of intrigue. For instance, Joanna Garland, the women’s No. 117 from Taiwan, earned the serve in the final by winning a game of rock, paper, scissors. Yet, serving wasn’t always an advantage—Sinner’s netted serve against Smith and Tiafoe’s overhit serve to Iga Swiatek proved that even the smallest errors could be costly. Garland’s journey was equally remarkable; despite losing in Australian Open qualifying earlier in the week, she stormed through the 1-Point Slam bracket, taking down heavyweights like Alexander Zverev, Nick Kyrgios, Maria Sakkari, and Donna Vekić. Sakkari herself had eliminated top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, further highlighting the tournament’s unpredictability.

Smith’s victory came on the third stroke of the final when Garland’s two-handed backhand sailed wide, crowning him the champion in front of a captivated Rod Laver Arena crowd. His journey from a state qualifying event to millionaire status in a matter of hours is nothing short of extraordinary. And this is the part most people miss: while the 1 Point Slam is undeniably entertaining, it raises questions about the balance between skill and chance in sports. Is a single-point format a fair measure of a player’s ability, or does it undermine the traditional values of endurance and consistency in tennis?

As the Australian Open kicks off this Sunday, Smith’s story will undoubtedly linger in the minds of fans and players alike. What do you think? Does the 1 Point Slam deserve a permanent place in tennis culture, or is it just a fleeting spectacle? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a debate!