Australian Medical College Leader Suspended Over Health and Safety Breach (2026)

The recent suspension of Dr. Sharmila Chandran, the president-elect of the Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP), has brought to light a complex web of leadership struggles, governance issues, and potential health and safety concerns within the medical college. This incident not only highlights the challenges of managing a large, influential organization but also raises important questions about the role of regulatory bodies in ensuring the well-being of both staff and members. In my opinion, this case serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance between autonomy and accountability in the corporate world, particularly in the healthcare sector.

A Troubled College

The RACP, with its extensive network of over 32,000 physicians across various specialties, has been grappling with internal strife for some time. The suspension of Dr. Chandran, a prominent figure in the medical community, has brought this turmoil to the forefront. The college's board, which has been accused of engaging in adversarial and disrespectful behavior, has been at the center of this conflict. The situation has been described as a 'royal mess' and an 'absolute shitshow' by frustrated doctors, indicating a deep-seated issue that has been simmering for some time.

The Role of Regulatory Bodies

The Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission (ACNC) has taken a firm stance by suspending Dr. Chandran, citing a breach of health and safety regulations. This intervention is a crucial step in ensuring the well-being of RACP staff, who have been exposed to immediate and serious risks to their psychological health and safety. The ACNC's role in this matter is particularly interesting, as it highlights the importance of regulatory bodies in holding organizations accountable for their actions, especially in the healthcare sector where the well-being of staff and members is paramount.

Leadership and Governance

The suspension of Dr. Chandran also raises important questions about leadership and governance. The RACP's board, which has been accused of engaging in adversarial and disrespectful behavior, has been at the center of this conflict. The college's leadership has been described as 'beleaguered', indicating a lack of direction and a failure to address the underlying issues. The appointment of Adjunct Prof Susan Pascoe as interim board chair is a positive step, as she brings a wealth of experience in governance and leadership. However, the college must take this opportunity to address the deeper issues of governance and leadership that have contributed to this crisis.

The Way Forward

The RACP must now take a step back and reflect on the events that have led to this point. The college must address the underlying issues of governance and leadership, and take steps to ensure the well-being of its staff and members. The ACNC's intervention is a crucial step in this process, and the college must work closely with the regulator to meet its obligations under the ACNC governance standards. The suspension of Dr. Chandran is a wake-up call for the college, and it must use this opportunity to make the necessary changes to ensure a safe and healthy workplace for all.

In conclusion, the suspension of Dr. Sharmila Chandran is a complex issue that highlights the challenges of managing a large, influential organization. The RACP must take this opportunity to address the underlying issues of governance and leadership, and work closely with the ACNC to ensure a safe and healthy workplace for all. The well-being of staff and members must be at the forefront of the college's efforts, and the suspension of Dr. Chandran is a crucial step in this process.