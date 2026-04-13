Australian Markets Plunge: Wall Street Slump and Oil Surge (2026)

The Australian share market is set to plunge at the open, mirroring the plunge on Wall Street, as the price of oil surges in response to the ongoing war in the Middle East. This is a critical moment for the Australian economy, as the surge in oil prices is expected to fuel inflation and create economic uncertainty. The ASX 200 futures are predicted to drop by 1.6% to 8,553 points, while the Australian dollar is expected to weaken further against the US dollar. The impact of this is already being felt at the bowser, with petrol and diesel prices rising. The ACCC has called an emergency meeting with industry stakeholders to address the issue of price gouging in the fuel sector, which has seen prices increase by almost 50% since February 2026. This is a significant development, as it highlights the vulnerability of the Australian economy to external shocks and the need for robust regulatory frameworks to protect consumers. The surge in oil prices is also a reminder of the importance of energy security and the need for Australia to diversify its energy sources. The war in the Middle East has created a complex geopolitical situation, with far-reaching implications for the global economy. As the conflict continues, the price of oil is likely to remain volatile, impacting the cost of living and business operations in Australia. The Australian government is facing a challenge in managing the economic fallout from the war, as it seeks to protect younger Australians and strengthen the economy. Treasurer Jim Chalmers has emphasized the need for savings, productivity measures, and tax reforms to address the potential inflationary pressures and economic uncertainty. The jobs data released today is another critical indicator of the Australian economy's health. January's data revealed a steady unemployment rate of 4.1%, but the recent surge in oil prices and the potential for inflation above 5% could impact the labour market and economic growth. The Australian government must act swiftly to address the economic challenges posed by the war in the Middle East and the surge in oil prices. This includes implementing measures to support businesses and consumers, as well as strengthening the regulatory framework to ensure fair and transparent pricing in the fuel sector. The impact of the war and the surge in oil prices is a stark reminder of the interconnectedness of the global economy and the need for international cooperation to address these challenges. As the world grapples with the consequences of the war, Australia must take a proactive approach to protect its economy and its citizens. The future of the Australian economy is at stake, and the government must act decisively to ensure a stable and prosperous future for all Australians.