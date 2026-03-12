Australian Market Set to Fall: Oil Surges as Middle East Conflict Escalates | Live Updates (2026)

The global financial markets are on edge as tensions rise in the Middle East, with a potential impact on your investments. But will this geopolitical crisis really affect your portfolio?

Australian investors brace for a turbulent Tuesday:

The Australian share market is poised for a downward spiral at the open, mirroring a subdued Wall Street session. As the US and Israel intensify their air strikes against Iran, the conflict's ripple effects are being felt across global markets.

Oil prices surge, but is it a temporary spike?

See Also
Tongaat Hulett Liquidation: What You Need to Know!Inflation Fears Reemerge: Why Energy Prices & Central Banks Matter NowGrocery Prices SKYROCKET! 📈 How to Save Money on Your Weekly Shop!Ghana's Gold Policy: A Rebranded Strategy or a Fresh Intervention?

Crude oil prices have skyrocketed, surpassing $US79 per barrel, as the Middle East conflict disrupts energy supplies. This surge comes on the heels of Israeli and US strikes on Iranian facilities, causing shutdowns and shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. But here's where it gets controversial: some market analysts argue that this price hike might be short-lived, believing the conflict's impact on oil production to be temporary.

Wall Street investors remain cautious:

US stocks ended the day fairly flat, with investors buying on dips after an early selloff. The initial reaction to the air strikes sent global markets reeling, but bargain hunters stepped in, indicating a belief that the conflict's disruptions will be contained. However, the clash has created a mixed picture for main indexes, with defense shares and energy prices rising, while travel and interest-sensitive sectors face pressure.

See Also
Germany's Unemployment Rate: February 2026 Update | Economic Insights

Tech stocks and safe-haven assets in focus:

As the situation unfolds, investors are turning to tech stocks and safe-haven assets. High-performing technology stocks like Nvidia and the Magnificent Seven are attracting attention, along with defense sectors. Meanwhile, precious metals like gold are advancing, driven by concerns of a prolonged conflict. Spot gold rose 1.2% to $5,336.31 an ounce.

Global markets react:

European and Asian markets have taken a hit, with the French and German stock markets falling over 1%. Japan's Nikkei 225 slid 1.73%, reflecting the broader market anxiety.

ASX futures indicate a cautious start:

ASX futures point to a cautious opening, down 0.3% to 9,132, while the Australian dollar weakens against the US dollar. Brent crude oil's surge to $US79.36 a barrel and spot gold's gain of 1.2% to $US5,340.58 will be key factors to watch. And this is the part most people miss: iron ore, a crucial commodity for Australia, is also on the rise, up 0.8% to $US99.10 a tonne.

As the situation in the Middle East evolves, investors are left wondering: will this conflict escalate further, and what does it mean for the global economy and their portfolios? Stay tuned to our live blog for the latest updates throughout the day.

Disclaimer: This live blog provides market insights and should not be considered investment advice. Your investment decisions should be based on thorough research and professional guidance.

Australian Market Set to Fall: Oil Surges as Middle East Conflict Escalates | Live Updates (2026)

References

Top Articles
London Church Fire: 70 Firefighters Battle Massive Blaze at King's Hall Methodist Church
Tyler Reddick Wins Atlanta Cup Race! Michael Jordan's 23XI Celebrates Victory
SUNY's Financial Turnaround: Getting Struggling Schools Back on Track
Latest Posts
Florida State Seminoles vs Nebraska Cornhuskers Baseball Highlights | FSU Blown Out 10-1
Genome Science Revolutionizes Wheat Stem Rust Battle
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Lidia Grady

Last Updated:

Views: 5916

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (45 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Lidia Grady

Birthday: 1992-01-22

Address: Suite 493 356 Dale Fall, New Wanda, RI 52485

Phone: +29914464387516

Job: Customer Engineer

Hobby: Cryptography, Writing, Dowsing, Stand-up comedy, Calligraphy, Web surfing, Ghost hunting

Introduction: My name is Lidia Grady, I am a thankful, fine, glamorous, lucky, lively, pleasant, shiny person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.