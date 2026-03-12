Australian Market Set to Fall: Oil Surges as Middle East Conflict Escalates | Live Updates (2026)

The global financial markets are on edge as tensions rise in the Middle East, with a potential impact on your investments. But will this geopolitical crisis really affect your portfolio?

Australian investors brace for a turbulent Tuesday:

The Australian share market is poised for a downward spiral at the open, mirroring a subdued Wall Street session. As the US and Israel intensify their air strikes against Iran, the conflict's ripple effects are being felt across global markets.

Oil prices surge, but is it a temporary spike?

Crude oil prices have skyrocketed, surpassing $US79 per barrel, as the Middle East conflict disrupts energy supplies. This surge comes on the heels of Israeli and US strikes on Iranian facilities, causing shutdowns and shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. But here's where it gets controversial: some market analysts argue that this price hike might be short-lived, believing the conflict's impact on oil production to be temporary.

Wall Street investors remain cautious:

US stocks ended the day fairly flat, with investors buying on dips after an early selloff. The initial reaction to the air strikes sent global markets reeling, but bargain hunters stepped in, indicating a belief that the conflict's disruptions will be contained. However, the clash has created a mixed picture for main indexes, with defense shares and energy prices rising, while travel and interest-sensitive sectors face pressure.

Tech stocks and safe-haven assets in focus:

As the situation unfolds, investors are turning to tech stocks and safe-haven assets. High-performing technology stocks like Nvidia and the Magnificent Seven are attracting attention, along with defense sectors. Meanwhile, precious metals like gold are advancing, driven by concerns of a prolonged conflict. Spot gold rose 1.2% to $5,336.31 an ounce.

Global markets react:

European and Asian markets have taken a hit, with the French and German stock markets falling over 1%. Japan's Nikkei 225 slid 1.73%, reflecting the broader market anxiety.

ASX futures indicate a cautious start:

ASX futures point to a cautious opening, down 0.3% to 9,132, while the Australian dollar weakens against the US dollar. Brent crude oil's surge to $US79.36 a barrel and spot gold's gain of 1.2% to $US5,340.58 will be key factors to watch. And this is the part most people miss: iron ore, a crucial commodity for Australia, is also on the rise, up 0.8% to $US99.10 a tonne.

As the situation in the Middle East evolves, investors are left wondering: will this conflict escalate further, and what does it mean for the global economy and their portfolios? Stay tuned to our live blog for the latest updates throughout the day.

Disclaimer: This live blog provides market insights and should not be considered investment advice. Your investment decisions should be based on thorough research and professional guidance.