Australian Government Under Pressure to Save In-Home Childcare Services (2026)

The government's failure to support in-home childcare services is putting vulnerable children at risk. Services that provide essential care for Australia's most vulnerable kids are on the brink of collapse, and the government's inaction is to blame. In-home care operators are excluded from a subsidy scheme designed to shield families from rising childcare costs, leaving them unable to afford the necessary pay increases for their workers. Since 2018, the number of providers has dwindled from 68 to just 23, and more services are at risk of shutting down without government support. This is a critical issue that affects not only the families but also the mental health and well-being of the caregivers themselves. Ellen Fitzgerald, a cattle grazier, relies on in-home care to balance her work and family life. She emphasizes the positive impact it has had on her mental health and the functioning of her family. However, with the latest pay rise, the cost has skyrocketed, making it impossible for her to continue providing this essential service. The government's response to the crisis is inadequate, as they provide subsidies for long daycare centers but not for in-home care. This disparity highlights the government's failure to make childcare more affordable for rural families, who now face the daunting prospect of having to bring their children to work, potentially endangering them. The situation is equally dire for Emily Corbett, a mother of four who runs a cattle breeding enterprise. The rising costs have made it financially unviable for her family, and she fears the impact on her mental health and the business if she has to step back from her role. Nicole Morgan, an in-home care operator and president of the Australian Home Childcare Association, expresses concern about the safety of vulnerable children if the sector collapses. She believes the government has a responsibility to ensure that these families retain access to care. The government's response is dismissive, claiming that they have implemented Cheaper Child Care reforms to lower costs and provide subsidised care. However, the reality is that these reforms do not cover in-home care, and the sector is still struggling to provide the necessary support for its workers. The Greens' spokesperson for Early Childhood Education, Senator Steph Hodgins-May, highlights the urgency of the situation, with numerous families reaching out for help. The government's inaction is a stark contrast to their claims of prioritizing early education and child safety.