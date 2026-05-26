Australian Bishops' Call to Action: Addressing the Cost of Living Crisis (2026)

A Call to Action: Australian Bishops Address the Human Cost of the Economic Crisis

In a powerful statement, the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference (ACBC) has shed light on the devastating impact of the "cost of living crisis" on the nation's people. Archbishop Timothy Costelloe, President of the ACBC, urges us to unite and take action, reminding us that "every part of society has a role to play in working towards the common good."

Australian Bishops' Call to Action: Addressing the Cost of Living Crisis (2026)

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