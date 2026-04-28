Australian Astronomers Find a Potentially Habitable Planet 150 Light Years Away (2026)

In a groundbreaking discovery, Australian astronomers have found a potential new home for humanity among the stars. But is this distant world truly habitable? The search for extraterrestrial life just got a whole lot more exciting!

A team of astronomers, led by Dr. Alexander Venner from the University of Southern Queensland, has identified a planet named HD 137010 b, located a mere 150 light-years away. This planet is estimated to be just six percent larger than Earth, making it one of the most Earth-like planets ever discovered. And here's the intriguing part: its surface temperature is similar to Mars, potentially reaching a chilly -70 degrees.

The planet was found lurking near the outer limits of the habitable zone, a region where liquid water could exist on a planet's surface. This discovery was made possible by NASA's Kepler extended K2 mission data from 2017, which captured the planet's brief transit in front of its star during a three-month observation period.

But here's where it gets controversial. The planet left only a faint trace, and its detection was a collaborative effort between professional astronomers and amateur citizen scientists, including Dr. Venner himself. This involvement of citizen scientists adds an exciting twist to the story, as it demonstrates the power of public participation in scientific research.

"I was thrilled to revisit this citizen science project, Planet Hunters, which I had contributed to during my school days. It's incredible to think that my early interest in astronomy has now led to such a significant discovery," Dr. Venner reminisced.

Dr. Chelsea Huang, an astrophysicist and PhD supervisor at the University of Southern Queensland, highlighted a common challenge in the search for habitable planets. Most potential candidates orbit small, dim stars, which can subject these planets to prolonged periods of high-energy radiation, potentially stripping away their atmospheres and rendering them uninhabitable.

However, HD 137010 b offers a glimmer of hope. Its orbit around a Sun-like star suggests more favorable conditions for habitability. Dr. Venner explains, "This planet candidate is unique as it transits a bright star, allowing for more detailed follow-up observations. Although current instruments may not be able to fully characterize it, future radial velocity instruments and space missions could reveal its true nature."

And this is the part most people miss: The discovery of HD 137010 b is not just a scientific milestone; it's a testament to the power of collaboration between professional researchers and enthusiastic citizen scientists. It invites us to ponder the vastness of space and the potential for life beyond our planet. Are we alone in the universe? This discovery brings us one step closer to finding out.

What do you think? Is HD 137010 b truly a habitable planet, or are there hidden challenges that could make it inhospitable? Share your thoughts and join the conversation about this exciting astronomical find!