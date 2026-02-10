Australia Sevens Determined for Bronze: Perth SVNS Highlights & Preview vs New Zealand (2026)

The Australian Men’s Sevens team is refusing to let defeat define them, and they’re now laser-focused on securing a podium finish after a heartbreaking semi-final loss to South Africa’s Blitzboks. But here’s where it gets controversial: Was it a momentary lapse in discipline or a tactical masterstroke by the Blitzboks that sealed Australia’s fate? Let’s dive in.

The Blitzboks punched their ticket to the final with a commanding 28-12 victory over the hosts, shattering Australia's dream of a third consecutive Perth final. And this is the part most people miss: Despite the loss, the Aussies are channeling their disappointment into determination as they prepare to face New Zealand in the bronze medal match.

New Zealand, meanwhile, is reeling from a 35-0 thrashing by Fiji, a match that took a dramatic turn when Akuila Rokolisoa was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle early in the first half. Here’s a bold question: Did Fiji’s dominance stem from their skill, or did the red card unfairly tilt the scales in their favor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

The semi-final between Australia and South Africa was a nail-biter until the turning point came when Aden Ekanayake received a yellow card for a contentious aerial challenge. Controversy alert: Was the penalty call justified, or did it unfairly shift the momentum? South Africa capitalized on the numerical advantage, with Sebastiaan Jobb scoring his second try to extend their lead to nine points. Ricardo Duarttee sealed the deal with a late try, leaving Australia to reflect on what could have been.

“It was those small moments where we let it slip,” Ekanayake admitted. “The yellow card put us under immense pressure, but we fought hard to stay in it.” Now, the team is rallying behind captain Henry Hutchison’s impassioned message: “Sevens rugby is about bouncing back. You play five games in a weekend, and consistency is key if you want to be among the elite.”

Looking ahead to the bronze medal match, Ekanayake emphasized the team’s hunger for a podium finish. “We’re aiming for the top three. Every tournament is a step toward the Olympics, and we want to prove we belong on that podium. A bronze medal would be a huge statement.”

Australia and New Zealand already faced off in the pool stages, but Ekanayake dismissed any psychological edge from that earlier win. “They’re a formidable team, and they’ll come out firing. We need to reset, refocus, and make sure we’re ready for the challenge.”

Final score: South Africa 28 def Australia 12 (Tries: Hutchison, Dowling; Cons: Dowling).

Thought-provoking question to end on: With the Olympics on the horizon, how crucial are these bronze medal matches for a team's mental resilience?