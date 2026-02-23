Australia's World Cup Crisis: Hazlewood Out, Cummins Injured | Cricket News (2026)

In a devastating turn of events that has left cricket fans reeling, the Australian World Cup camp is facing a 15-year nightmare as star seamer Josh Hazlewood is officially ruled out of the T20 World Cup. But here's where it gets even more brutal: this means Australia will be without two of their frontline pace bowlers, following Pat Cummins’ earlier exclusion due to a persistent back injury. Cricket Australia confirmed Hazlewood’s withdrawal on Friday, marking the first time since 2011 that the team will enter a World Cup without at least one of their ‘big three’—Mitchell Starc, Cummins, and Hazlewood. And this is the part most people miss: the depth of this loss could reshape Australia’s strategy entirely.

Hazlewood, who was initially slated to join Nathan Ellis, Glenn Maxwell, and Tim David in Sri Lanka, will instead remain in Sydney. Meanwhile, Ellis, Maxwell, and David—who stayed in Australia during the disappointing 3-0 series loss to Pakistan—will reunite with the squad ahead of their opening match against Ireland in Colombo on February 11. Hazlewood’s absence is the result of a lingering hamstring injury from a Sheffield Shield clash in November, compounded by an ACL issue.

Here’s the controversial part: some fans are questioning whether Cricket Australia could have managed Hazlewood’s recovery differently to avoid this outcome. Selector Tony Dodemaide explained, ‘We were hopeful Josh would regain match fitness by the Super Eights stage, but the latest indications suggest he’s still some way off. Accelerating his program would carry too much risk.’ No immediate replacement has been named, with Dodemaide stating, ‘We feel well-covered for the initial games and will make decisions based on priority needs later.’

Sean Abbott will serve as a traveling reserve and could step in as Hazlewood’s replacement later in the tournament. Without Cummins and Hazlewood, the pace bowling burden falls on Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, and Ben Dwarshuis. Ellis is making progress from his own hamstring injury but is unlikely to be match-fit for Australia’s opener. Adam Zampa, however, has been declared fit, and David will rejoin the squad during the group stages.

But here’s where it gets even more intriguing: skipper Mitchell Marsh hinted that Australia might lean into a spin-heavy lineup to navigate the subcontinental conditions. ‘We’ve built a lot of depth within our squad, and the guys coming in have plenty of experience,’ Marsh said. ‘We’re confident they can step up when needed. With Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa, and our spinning allrounders, I think we’ve got all bases covered.’

This shift in strategy raises a thought-provoking question: Could Australia's reliance on spin be their saving grace, or will the absence of their pace stalwarts prove too costly?