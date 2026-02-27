The wealth gap in Australia is widening, threatening the country's social mobility, economic equality, and faith in the 'fair go'. The explosion of house prices has made inheritance a lifeline for many younger Australians, who are banking on it to secure their futures and achieve homeownership. Economists warn that this great intergenerational wealth transfer could be one of the biggest challenges the country will face over the coming decades. The issue is particularly pronounced among younger generations, with the top 10% of under-35-year-old households holding almost half the wealth of that age group. This growing gap within younger generations is an issue that needs more attention. The middle class, once the backbone of homeownership, is now becoming reliant on parents for housing, stalling homeownership and waiting for inheritances or gifts. This inequality can snowball, limiting social mobility for those starting with low levels of wealth. The impact of this inequality and disaffection could be significant, potentially leading to an erosion of loyalty to democracy. It's crucial to focus on providing a fair go to all and ensuring everyone has the ability to access a good life.
Australia's Wealth Inequality: The Great Wealth Transfer and Its Impact (2026)
