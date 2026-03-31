Australia's T20 World Cup 2026 Squad: Cummins Out, Renshaw In, Smith Misses Out (2026)

Shockwaves are hitting the Australian T20 World Cup squad as a key player is sidelined, and a familiar face is making a surprising comeback! The cricketing world is buzzing with the news that Pat Cummins, a formidable force in Australian cricket, has been officially ruled out of the 2026 T20 World Cup due to a persistent back injury. This means Ben Dwarshuis will step in to fill his spot in the final 15-man squad, bringing a valuable left-arm pace option to the team.

But the changes don't stop there! Matthew Short has been surprisingly dropped, with Matt Renshaw earning a call-up based on his impressive form. And in a move that's sure to spark debate, Steven Smith has not found a place in the final squad.

But here's where it gets controversial... While Cummins' absence is due to a genuine injury, the decision to drop Short and overlook Smith raises questions about selection strategy. Is form the only metric, or are there other factors at play? And this is the part most people miss: While Smith's BBL performances have been stellar, his perceived limitation as a non-bowling opener seems to have been the deciding factor, especially with a settled opening partnership already in place.

On a more positive note, Josh Hazlewood, Tim David, and Nathan Ellis have all been declared fit and ready to go for the World Cup. Hazlewood, who has been nursing a hamstring and Achilles issue, David with a hamstring problem, and Ellis with a niggle, are all set to contribute. It's a significant boost to have these experienced players back in the fold.

Cummins' journey to this point has been challenging. He was initially included in the provisional squad with the hope of managing his back injury through the initial stages of the tournament. However, his recovery from the lumbar stress injury, which first surfaced in July last year, requires more time. While scans in January were promising, Cricket Australia has confirmed he needs further recovery, though he's expected to be fit for the IPL.

Dwarshuis' inclusion is seen as a logical step, offering a different dimension with his left-arm pace, a skill that can be particularly effective in different conditions. His ability to swing the ball and his dynamic fielding are also significant assets.

The selectors have emphasized that Renshaw's addition is a strategic one. His recent white-ball form, both domestically and in the BBL, has been outstanding. Furthermore, his ability to handle spin bowling, especially in the middle overs, is seen as crucial, particularly with the expectation of spin-heavy conditions in Sri Lanka during the pool stages. His left-handed batting also provides a valuable point of difference.

So, what do you think? Is the exclusion of Steven Smith a harsh but necessary decision given the team's structure, or is it a missed opportunity to include a player in red-hot form? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Here's the confirmed Australia squad for the T20 World Cup 2026: