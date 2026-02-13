Australia's Olympic Pride: Jakara Anthony and Matt Graham Lead the Charge at Milano Cortina 2026 (2026)

Australia is sending two of its most accomplished moguls skiers, Jakara Anthony and Matt Graham, to lead the nation's contingent at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics! This incredible honor, bestowed upon them as flag bearers for the opening ceremony, highlights their exceptional achievements and inspiring journeys.

For Jakara Anthony, a defending Olympic champion, this is a moment she's dreamed of. She shared, "It's probably one of the biggest honors you can receive as an Olympic athlete. I'm still lost for words over it." Reflecting on her journey, she added, "Thinking back to growing up and seeing all the flag bearers that we've had for Australia, Summer and Winter, and to now get to stand alongside them and have that honor, it's pretty mind-blowing." At just 27 years old, Anthony is currently the world's number-one ranked moguls skier, having dominated the World Cup circuit this season with three victories. These wins bring her total World Cup gold medals to a remarkable 26, more than any other Australian athlete in history!

Matt Graham, 31 years old, is also experiencing a stellar season. He currently sits second overall in the World Cup standings, securing two podium finishes and his first World Cup win since the 2022/23 season. Interestingly, his recent victory in Ruka was a shared triumph with none other than Jakara Anthony – a rare occasion where Australia clinched gold medals in both men's and women's events on the same day, a feat only achieved three times in history.

This will be Graham's fourth Olympic Games. As a silver medallist from PyeongChang, he's eager to make a strong comeback after an injury hampered his preparation for the Beijing Games four years ago. He expressed, "Representing Australia at an Olympic Games is an honor in itself, and to now have the privilege to lead out, on paper, what's probably the best team in the history of Australian Winter Olympics is very special." He also highlighted the special bond with his teammate, stating, "To do it alongside my teammate Jakara, we've had a lot of special memories together, and this is another one for the books."

Anthony, who also faced her own injury challenges this past season with a collarbone injury, emphasized the significance of sharing this moment with Graham. "It's really special to share it with Matt," she said. "I've always looked up to him; he's four years ahead of me. I've seen a lot of milestones of Matt's career. I saw him win silver in PyeongChang 2018 and get his first Crystal Globe [in 2020/21], and I've been able to share the top step of the podium with him a couple of times. Now we get to share this one, so we're really racking up the milestones together."

Chef de Mission Alisa Camplin-Warner, a decorated aerial skier herself, lauded the selections. She described Anthony as the "epitome of poise and excellence," noting her "measured yet dogged pursuit of perfection" and calling her "in a league of her own." For Graham, Camplin-Warner praised his "sheer grit and sportsmanly grace," acknowledging his impressive career trajectory from a "hungry debutant" to a "silver medallist" and an "injury comeback." She added, "But what I love about Matt, is how he always lifts the team and carries the Aussie spirit when he competes. He deservedly carries the Australian flag into the Milano Cortina opening ceremony."

The 2026 Olympics are set to kick off on Friday, with the main opening ceremony spectacle taking place in Milan's iconic San Siro stadium. However, the celebrations will extend to other beautiful locations, including Livigno, where Anthony and Graham will proudly carry the flag, as well as Predazzo and Cortina.

But here's where it gets interesting: With both Anthony and Graham being moguls skiers, does this signify a particular strength or focus for Australia in winter sports heading into these Games? And considering their individual and shared successes, is this the strongest duo Australia has ever sent to lead the Olympic charge? What are your thoughts on these selections and what they might mean for the team's morale and performance? Let us know in the comments below!