Australia's Oldest Dinosaur Fossil: Uncovering a 230 Million-Year-Old Mystery in Brisbane (2026)

Imagine stumbling upon a piece of history that rewrites an entire nation's prehistoric narrative. That's exactly what happened in Brisbane, Australia, where a dinosaur footprint discovered over 60 years ago has now been confirmed as the country's oldest dinosaur fossil. But here's where it gets even more fascinating: this tiny 18.5cm imprint, found by a schoolboy named Bruce Runnegar in Petrie’s Quarry, dates back a staggering 230 million years to the dawn of the Late Triassic period. This unassuming slab of shale, the only dinosaur fossil ever unearthed in Queensland’s capital, has become a cornerstone in Australia’s paleontological story.

A recent study published in Alcheringa (https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/03115518.2025.2607630) sheds new light on this remarkable find. Runnegar, now a co-author of the paper, reflects on the discovery: ‘We thought it might be a dinosaur track, but never could we have guessed its national importance. To see it recognized as Australia’s oldest dinosaur fossil over six decades later is truly extraordinary.’ The footprint is believed to belong to an early sauropodomorph—a small, two-legged dinosaur with a long neck, a precursor to the giants that would later roam the Earth.

And this is the part most people miss: the footprint was likely made as the dinosaur wandered near a waterway, its steps preserved in sandstone that would later be quarried to build Brisbane’s modern structures. Anthony Romilio from the University of Queensland’s Dinosaur Lab (https://dinosaurs.group.uq.edu.au/) explains, ‘This fossil is a time capsule, offering a glimpse into a world long gone. Without Runnegar’s foresight to preserve it, Brisbane’s dinosaur history might have remained a mystery.’ Based on the footprint’s size, Romilio estimates the dinosaur stood about 78cm tall at the hip, weighed around 144kg, and could sprint at speeds of up to 60 km/hour—a nimble creature by dinosaur standards.

But here’s the controversial part: as urban development has swallowed the original site, this single footprint stands as the sole surviving evidence of dinosaurs in the area. It raises a thought-provoking question: How many other prehistoric treasures have been lost to progress? And what does this tell us about the importance of preserving our natural history?

This discovery not only highlights the serendipity of paleontology but also underscores the role everyday people can play in uncovering the past. Runnegar’s childhood find, once a curiosity, is now a national treasure. It’s a reminder that history—even the kind buried deep beneath our feet—is always waiting to be rediscovered.

What do you think? Is enough being done to protect and explore our prehistoric heritage? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

For more mind-blowing dinosaur stories, check out these links:

- How were dinosaur footprints preserved?

- What caused the dinosaur mass extinction?

- What was the world’s largest dinosaur?

- Why did dinosaurs get so big?

- What was the first ever apex predator?

- How many species of dinosaurs were there?

Top image: Petrie’s Quarry in Brisbane, 1959. Bruce Runnegar is seen in the background with fellow students. Credit: Patrick J. Conaghan.