Australia's Most Infamous Bank Robbery: The Day Traffic Stopped a Criminal (2026)

On this day, January 31, we delve back into a gripping chapter of Australian history: the dramatic fate of notorious bank robber Hakki "Tim" Atahan. On this fateful day in 1984, Atahan's life took a tragic turn when he was fatally shot by police during a chaotic car chase that unfolded in the heart of Sydney. This incident was not just any robbery; it was reportedly inspired by the thrilling narrative of Al Pacino’s film "Dog Day Afternoon."

Hakki Atahan, originally from Turkey, had commenced his crime spree by robbing two banks earlier that same day. However, things took a drastic turn during a third robbery attempt when it went horribly wrong, resulting in a high-stakes standoff with law enforcement.

This particular incident has gone down in history as Australia's most infamous bank heist. Atahan began his day by robbing an ANZ branch located in Sydney’s Central Business District, and within mere minutes, he brazenly walked next door to the State Bank to continue his criminal activities. Unfortunately for him, his luck soon ran out. One of the bank tellers, realizing what was happening, gave chase, and soon after, two police officers on patrol joined the pursuit.

In a frantic bid to escape, Atahan dashed into a nearby Commonwealth Bank on George Street, only to find himself cornered by armed police. In a desperate move, he took bank employees hostage while demanding both a getaway car and a helicopter, hoping to evade capture. What followed was a slow-speed vehicle chase that captivated television audiences across the nation.

After approximately two hours, Atahan released one hostage and picked up his 23-year-old girlfriend, adding another layer of complexity to the already tense situation. However, as he approached the Spit Bridge—a notorious traffic bottleneck even under normal circumstances—police anticipated his arrival and activated the bridge lift, further complicating his escape plan.

The climax of this dramatic tale culminated in a violent shootout between Atahan and law enforcement. It was a chaotic scene, with bullets flying and tensions running high, leading to Atahan's demise at the scene. Remarkably, one police officer sustained a serious injury, being shot in the face but fortunately survived.

The climax of this dramatic tale culminated in a violent shootout between Atahan and law enforcement. It was a chaotic scene, with bullets flying and tensions running high, leading to Atahan's demise at the scene. Remarkably, one police officer sustained a serious injury, being shot in the face but fortunately survived.