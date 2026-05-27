Australia's Housing Market Crash: Donut Day Marks the Beginning of a 40-Year Low? (2026)

Australian house prices have hit a critical juncture, marking a significant turning point in the country's real estate market. The term 'Donut Day' aptly describes the current situation, where the 5-city aggregate index recorded a staggering 0% growth over the past 28 days, with Sydney and Melbourne leading the charge with a 0.7% price decline. This development signals the beginning of a prolonged period of negative growth, a phenomenon that has been building momentum due to a 'perfect storm' of factors. Firstly, the disconnection between home values and borrowing capacity is evident, as illustrated by the chart from AMP's Shane Oliver, which has not yet reflected the recent rate hikes by the Reserve Bank. This disconnect highlights the need for a correction in home prices to align with the capacity to pay. Secondly, the federal budget's adjustments to negative gearing and capital gains taxes are expected to significantly reduce investor demand, a crucial growth driver in the housing market. Lastly, the rising unemployment rate, influenced by higher interest rates and the global energy crisis, is exerting downward pressure on home prices. These factors, combined with a falling auction clearance rate and a decline in home sales below the 5-year average, indicate a softening buyer demand. In my opinion, this house price correction is likely to be the most severe in 40 years, surpassing the 8.2% peak-to-trough decline witnessed between 2017 and 2019. The losses in Sydney and Melbourne are expected to spread to other markets, underscoring the gravity of the situation. This development raises a deeper question about the future of the housing market and the broader economic implications, prompting a reevaluation of investment strategies and housing policies.