Australia's Fuel Supply: No Need to Panic-Buy Petrol | Iran Conflict & Oil Prices (2026)

A Call for Calm: Navigating the Middle East Crisis and Its Impact on Fuel Prices

In the midst of a tense geopolitical situation, Energy Minister Chris Bowen has a message for Australian motorists: "Don't panic!" As the conflict in the Middle East intensifies, with the potential for a US-Israel attack on Iran, Bowen urges a level-headed approach to fuel consumption.

While Australia's fuel reserves are lower than international benchmarks, with only about 36 days of petrol supply, Bowen assures that the country is not facing an immediate crisis. Refiners have guaranteed the federal government that there is a secure supply until May, thanks to existing contracts with major refining companies.

"I understand the concerns, but we must not let panic dictate our actions," Bowen stated. "The Strait of Hormuz, a vital supply chain, is indeed under threat, but we have the resources to manage this challenging situation without resorting to panic-buying."

But here's where it gets controversial: with oil prices surging, reaching close to $80 a barrel, and pump prices following suit, some Australians are feeling the pinch. Long lines at petrol stations in major cities are a testament to the anxiety surrounding fuel availability.

And this is the part most people miss: while Australia's fuel reserves may be lower than ideal, the country is not alone in facing this challenge. As the only International Energy Agency member consistently falling short of the 90-day stock requirement, Australia is part of a global issue that highlights the vulnerability of our energy systems.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has also stepped in, asking the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to keep a close eye on retailers, ensuring they don't take advantage of the situation by engaging in price gouging. Chalmers' letter to the ACCC's acting chair, Mick Keogh, emphasized the need to investigate any misleading practices and anti-competitive conduct.

"The recent spike in oil prices should not be an excuse for retailers to exploit customers," Chalmers stated. "We must protect consumers from opportunistic price increases that go beyond the impact of events in the Middle East."

The threat of attack in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for 20% of the world's crude oil supplies, adds to the sense of uncertainty. Bowen, however, remains confident in Australia's ability to weather this storm, citing his discussions with the CEOs of major refining companies.

"The key driver of petrol prices in Australia will always be the oil market," Bowen explained. "While oil prices may fluctuate, I'm glad to say that our supply situation is stable."

So, as we navigate this complex and ever-changing landscape, it's important to stay informed and avoid knee-jerk reactions. The situation is challenging, but with a calm and collective approach, we can ensure a steady supply of fuel for the nation.

What are your thoughts on the matter? Do you think Australia is prepared for potential disruptions in the global oil market? Share your insights and let's have a constructive discussion in the comments!