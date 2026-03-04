Australia's First Deafblind Class Created in Mainstream Public School (2026)

Imagine a world where a child who is both deaf and blind can thrive in a mainstream school, surrounded by peers who understand and embrace his unique needs. This is no longer just a dream—it’s a reality for four-year-old Ari Bennett, thanks to the relentless advocacy of his mother, Jamie. But here’s where it gets controversial: it took two years of fighting with the education system to make this happen. And this is the part most people miss—Ari’s story isn’t just about one child’s success; it’s a spotlight on the systemic barriers families face when advocating for inclusive education.

Ari’s world is one of touch. He feels his mother’s kiss on his cheek during school drop-off, explores books through raised pictures, and learns through tactile sign language his teacher carefully forms on his hands and body. This became possible because Jamie Bennett refused to accept that her son’s potential should be limited. ‘I wanted him to be included, to have the support he needed, and to thrive without boundaries,’ she explains. For Ari to participate in class, he requires a learning support officer by his side and a teacher fluent in tactile sign language. This level of support wasn’t just handed over—it required the New South Wales education department to make history by creating Australia’s first Deafblind class within a mainstream public school.

Bold move or long-overdue necessity? When Jamie learned the school could accommodate Ari, she cried. ‘I was excited and so proud of the effort we put in,’ she recalls. But the journey wasn’t easy. Ari’s first weeks at Tenambit Primary were bittersweet. ‘He doesn’t need me as much as I thought,’ Jamie admits. ‘He’s thriving, and that’s both beautiful and hard to process.’ She chose Tenambit because it already had a class for children who use sign language, but even then, the system resisted. Despite the NSW Department of Education’s policy on inclusive education, officials claimed one-on-one support in a funded class hadn’t been done before. ‘A family having to fight for two years for an outcome is inexcusable,’ says Skye Kakoschke-Moore, CEO of Children and Young People with Disability Australia. ‘Advocacy shouldn’t be a full-time job.’

But here’s the real question: Why does it take such a battle for a child with disabilities to access the same opportunities as their peers? Tenambit’s principal, Deanne Brown, acknowledges the challenges. ‘Having a Deafblind class in a mainstream setting took time and planning,’ she says. The school hired a learning support officer and a Deaf teacher, upgraded accessibility with ramps and tactile markers, and created a new drop-off zone. These changes don’t just benefit Ari—they make the school more inclusive for all students. ‘Ari’s experience sets a model for others,’ Brown adds. Yet, while Ari’s story is a victory, thousands of other students with disabilities still face bullying, exclusion, and isolation in schools.

Is inclusion truly a priority, or just a buzzword? Kakoschke-Moore argues that including students with disabilities sends a powerful message: ‘They belong, they’re welcomed, and they can engage with the curriculum alongside their peers.’ But she warns against a one-size-fits-all approach. ‘The journey toward inclusion doesn’t end with one student’s success,’ she says. Jamie Bennett agrees. ‘Being included helps Ari grow, but it also makes others more aware and inclusive,’ she reflects. ‘It’s about normalizing disability and raising better people.’

Ari’s story is a triumph, but it’s also a call to action. What do you think? Is the education system doing enough to support students with disabilities? Or is the burden of advocacy still unfairly placed on families? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s keep this conversation going.