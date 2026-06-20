Australia's Financial Industry: Preparing for a More Shock-Prone Future (2026)

The financial industry in Australia is facing a critical juncture, with the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) warning of a more volatile and shock-prone future. This call to action comes amidst a rapidly shifting global landscape, where geopolitical tensions, cyber threats, and the increasing use of financial sanctions are reshaping the financial system. As Brad Jones, the RBA's assistant governor, succinctly puts it, the financial industry must now contend with a new era of strategic uncertainty, where the traditional rules of engagement no longer apply.

A New Era of Strategic Uncertainty

Jones highlights a fundamental shift in the global financial order, where the interplay of finance and technology is becoming the epicenter of strategic competition. This is particularly evident in the context of cyber operations, which have evolved into a tool of modern statecraft. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing further exacerbates the challenges, as these technologies enable more sophisticated and rapid attacks on critical financial infrastructure.

The increasing use of financial sanctions in international trade is another critical issue. Jones notes that the imposition of sanctions has soared in recent years, exposing financial institutions to significant legal and business risks. With over 120 countries subject to financial sanctions as of 2023, the compliance capabilities of these institutions are being tested like never before. The trend towards counter-sanctions and sanction-evasion techniques adds a layer of complexity, requiring a new level of vigilance and adaptability.

The Need for Holistic Risk Management

The RBA's warning underscores the need for a more holistic approach to risk management. Jones emphasizes that the financial industry must move beyond traditional, cyclical risk assessments and instead focus on structural vulnerabilities originating from external sources. This includes geopolitical tensions, cyber threats, and the evolving landscape of financial sanctions.

The Council of Financial Regulators (CFR) has been working diligently to ensure the financial system's resilience, but Jones acknowledges that more needs to be done. Contingency planning, rigorous stress testing, and a deeper interrogation of third-party dependencies are essential to prepare for extreme scenarios. The industry must also enhance its continuity and recoverability arrangements to ensure the financial system can withstand shocks.

A Call to Action for Corporate Leaders

Jones' speech serves as a wake-up call for Australia's corporate leaders. He emphasizes the need for more intensive engagement on these issues, as the financial industry's traditional focus on internal risks may no longer be sufficient. The rise of finance and technology as strategic battlegrounds demands a more comprehensive and proactive approach to risk management.

In conclusion, the financial industry in Australia must embrace a new mindset, one that recognizes the evolving nature of global threats and the need for adaptability. By taking a holistic approach to risk management and engaging in robust contingency planning, the industry can navigate the challenges of a more shock-prone future. As Jones aptly states, time is of the essence, and the success of this endeavor depends on the collective efforts of all stakeholders in the financial ecosystem.