Australia's Defence Force: Historic Sites for Sale - Unlocking $1.8 Billion (2026)

A bold move is underway as the Albanese government plans to sell off historic defence properties across Australia, aiming to unlock significant funds for critical military upgrades. This controversial decision has sparked debate and raised questions about the future of these iconic sites.

The Defence Estate Shake-up

The government has identified 67 defence sites for potential sale, a move that could generate up to $1.8 billion in revenue. This is part of a larger strategy to address capability gaps and redirect investment towards northern bases and infrastructure supporting the AUKUS program. High-profile locations like Victoria Barracks in major cities and HMAS Penguin are on the list, following an independent audit of the Defence estate.

The audit, conducted by Jan Mason and Jim Miller, revealed that a substantial portion of the department's vast 3-million-hectare estate is no longer necessary, with many facilities beyond economical repair. The report states, "Maintaining the status quo is not an option." It suggests that estate consolidation could bring in approximately $3 billion in sales revenue and save up to $100 million annually in maintenance costs.

However, the report also highlights potential costs of up to $1.2 billion as Defence sells off sites, relocates staff, and addresses contamination issues. The majority of funds are expected to come from the sale of large metropolitan sites, estimated to be worth between $2.2 billion and $2.4 billion across 26 locations. The report further notes that retaining and occupying these properties may require an investment of approximately $3 billion over the next decade to remediate non-compliant infrastructure and deferred capital works, with costs increasing the longer work is deferred.

Out of the 68 sites identified, the government has agreed to fully or partially dispose of 67, with only one site, a navy diving school in Clareville, retained.

Responding to Strategic Needs

Minister for Defence Richard Marles described the sell-off as a response to a long-standing issue in defence circles. He emphasized that the move would provide better value for taxpayers and enhance the nation's strategic capability. Marles highlighted the need to invest in northern and western bases, such as HMAS Stirling in Rockingham, to strengthen Australia's strategic position.

The audit directly addresses the 2023 Defence Strategic Review, which identified an urgent need to fortify northern bases. It emphasizes the importance of returning to fundamentals and rapidly adapting to emerging risks. Major upgrades are already underway at bases like RAAF Tindal, with the construction of hangars to support remotely piloted aircraft.

The audit further highlights the significance of an east coast nuclear-powered submarine facility and the upgrade of HMAS Stirling in Perth to support US and UK submarine rotational forces as part of the AUKUS pact.

Assistant Defence Minister Peter Khalil stressed the government's commitment to ensuring Defence reflects modern needs and delivers value for taxpayers. He stated, "We promised to align defence spending with the public's expectation of efficiency, and this reform is a step towards that goal."

This decision has sparked controversy and raised questions about the future of these historic defence properties. What are your thoughts on this strategic move? Do you think it's a necessary step to enhance Australia's defence capabilities, or is there a better alternative? We'd love to hear your opinions in the comments below!