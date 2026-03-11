Australia's Central Bank Raises Interest Rate to 3.85% | Economic Impact Analysis (2026)

Australia's central bank has increased its benchmark interest rate to 3.85%, following three rate cuts last year, as inflation surges. This marks the first time the Reserve Bank of Australia has boosted its cash rate since November 2023, when the rate rose from 4.10% to 4.35%. The rate hike was widely anticipated after government data revealed a 3.8% inflation rate for the 12 months ending December, up from 3.4% in November. The bank aims to guide inflation towards a target range of 2% to 3%.

In a statement, the bank acknowledged that inflation is likely to persist above the target for an extended period. Despite a substantial decline from its peak of 7.8% in the final quarter of 2022, inflation has shown a notable increase in the second half of 2025. The bank also noted that global economic uncertainty remains significant, but the Australian economy has shown resilience, with positive growth and trade in major trading partners.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers characterized the rate hike as challenging news for Australians with mortgages and businesses. He refuted the notion that government spending is driving inflation, attributing it instead to private demand growth, primarily driven by household spending and investment. The bank had previously reduced the cash rate by 25 basis points in February, May, and August last year, with the February adjustment being Australia's first rate cut since October 2020.

The annual inflation rate in 2025 fluctuated, starting at 2.4% in the March quarter, decreasing to 2.1% in June, and then rebounding to 3.2% in September. EY Oceania Chief Economist Cherelle Murphy noted the unusual timing of the rate hike, just six months after the previous cut, suggesting that the last cut might not have been necessary. However, she acknowledged the bank's challenging decision at the time.

Murphy also expressed surprise at Australia's declining unemployment rate, which fell from 4.3% in November to 4.1% in December. She suggested that the economy might be overheating and anticipated further rate hikes later in the year. This development raises questions about the future trajectory of interest rates and the impact on the Australian economy.