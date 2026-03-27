Australia's BIG Tax Secret: Is Your Investment Property About to Change? (2026)

The Future of Housing: Albo's Tax Reform Dilemma

The Big Question: Can we afford to keep the 50% capital gains tax (CGT) discount on investment properties?

In a recent interview, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has sparked speculation about potential tax reform in the upcoming budget. The focus is on the CGT discount, which has been a topic of debate for years. Introduced by the Howard government in 1999, this concession reduces the capital gains tax applied to investment properties by 50% if the asset is held for more than a year.

But here's where it gets controversial... The question is, should we wind back this CGT concession and negative gearing to address intergenerational housing inequality? Negative gearing occurs when the rental return is less than the interest repayments, allowing investors to deduct these losses from their annual income tax.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister was grilled on this very issue. When asked if his government had considered options to tackle housing inequality, Mr. Albanese avoided a direct answer, instead focusing on supply-side measures and the impact of Labor's first-home buyer 5% deposit scheme.

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However, when pressed further, he refused to confirm or deny changes to the CGT discount. "I’m not here to announce what might or might not be in the budget," he said. "What we’re focused on is income tax cuts and supply in the housing market."

But why is this such a big deal? Well, it's not just about the potential impact on hundreds of thousands of property owners and investors. The CGT concession costs the budget a staggering $247 billion over the next 10 years, according to a Greens-led inquiry. And while Treasury officials argue that addressing housing supply is more effective for affordability, the question remains: Can we afford to keep this concession?

So, what do you think? Should we keep the CGT discount, or is it time for a change? Share your thoughts in the comments below and let's keep the conversation going!