In the realm of paleontology, few discoveries can rival the thrill of unearthing a rare fossil, especially one that challenges our understanding of evolution. Such was the case for Dr. Thomas Rich and his wife, Professor Pat Vickers-Rich, when they stumbled upon a bone that would forever change our perception of Australia's ancient creatures. This bone, a suspected humerus of a Cretaceous monotreme, sparked a debate about the evolution of the echidna and platypus, two iconic Australian mammals. But the story doesn't end there; it's a tale of promise, chocolate, and the unexpected twists of scientific discovery.

A Promise and a Puzzle

Dr. Rich's obsession with ancient mammals began with a childhood encounter with dinosaurs. At 12, he was captivated by the idea of mammals eating dinosaur eggs, a connection that stuck with him throughout his career. After years of searching Dinosaur Cove for mammalian fossils, he made a flippant promise to one of his volunteers, Helen Whitelaw: a cubic meter of chocolate if she found a mammal. This promise, though seemingly trivial, would become a central part of the story.

The discovery of the humerus bone, initially thought to be insignificant, was a breakthrough. It was later identified as the oldest fossil of a monotreme limb in Australia, a precious find in the search for mammalian ancestors. But the challenge was how to fulfill the promise. A cubic meter of chocolate, weighing around a tonne and costing at least $10,000, was no small feat.

Chocolate and Science

Enter the Cadbury chocolate factory, where the Riches found an unexpected ally. One of Dr. Rich's volunteers had a connection to the factory, and the master chocolatiers stepped in to create a giant cube of cocoa butter, a fitting substitute for the real thing. The volunteers, including Helen Whitelaw, were invited to the factory and treated to a feast of chocolate bars, a Mesozoic-style feeding frenzy. This unique solution not only fulfilled the promise but also added a touch of whimsy to the scientific discovery.

Kryoryctes cadburyi: A New Species

The bone, now known as Kryoryctes cadburyi, was re-examined using advanced imaging technology. Its internal structure, more similar to a platypus than an echidna, suggests that these mammals may have evolved from a common aquatic ancestor. This idea, that echidnas evolved from a water-dwelling animal, is an extraordinary evolutionary twist, challenging the general trend of mammals evolving from land to water.

Implications and Insights

The discovery raises deeper questions about the evolutionary path of mammals. It suggests that echidnas, with their unique features like backward-turned hind feet and oxygen-saving dive reflex, may have evolved to adapt to an aquatic lifestyle. This finding not only adds a fascinating chapter to the history of life on Earth but also highlights the unexpected turns that scientific discovery can take.

A Lesson in Promise-Keeping

Dr. Rich's greatest lesson from this saga, however, is a practical one: never make a promise you think you will never have to keep. This story, filled with promise, chocolate, and scientific breakthrough, serves as a reminder that even in the world of paleontology, the unexpected can happen, and sometimes, a little creativity can go a long way.