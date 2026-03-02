Australia Bans Social Media for Under-16s: Will the UK, US, or Others Follow Suit? (2026)

Who will be next to implement an Australia-style under-16s social media ban? The Australian Senate's recent decision to restrict children under 16 from using social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat, Reddit, and X has sparked global interest. The Online Safety Amendment Act, which came into effect on December 10, mandates age verification methods for under-16s, with fines of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars for non-compliance. While the reactions to the ban have been mixed, with teenagers, tech giants, and experts expressing varying opinions, the trend is clear: governments worldwide are considering similar policies. The U.K. is seen as a likely candidate to follow Australia's lead, with the Smartphone Free Childhood (SFC) campaign urging parents to delay giving children smartphones and social media access. Other countries, including France, Denmark, Spain, Germany, Italy, and Greece, are also exploring the idea. In the U.S., while a national ban is unlikely, state and local interest is growing, with lawmakers in California and Texas considering state-level bans in 2026. However, tech giants like Reddit and Meta have challenged the Australian ban, arguing that it goes too far and restricts political discussion. The U.K. is set to vote on a social media ban for under-16s, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer backing the idea. France is also debating bills to prevent social media access for under 15s, highlighting the global debate surrounding social media's impact on young people. If a teen ban becomes a global norm, it alleviates the pressure on young people to self-police, according to Ravi Iyer from the University of Southern California Marshall School's Neely Center. The question remains: who will be next to implement an Australia-style under-16s social media ban?