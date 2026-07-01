Austin Reaves' Next Contract: A $40 Million Deal? (2026)

The NBA's upcoming free agency period is shaping up to be a pivotal moment for Austin Reaves, a player who has been steadily rising through the ranks. With a career-high 23.3 points per game, Reaves is poised to secure a lucrative contract, potentially reaching an astonishing $40 million per year. This figure, while seemingly high, reflects the new NBA landscape where such deals are becoming more commonplace.

Reaves' journey to this point has been marked by consistent improvement. His performance this season, especially in a contract year, has been nothing short of remarkable. An injury setback in February only served to highlight his dedication and skill, as he maintained his high level of production. The fact that Reaves is an undrafted free agent adds an intriguing layer to his story, as he navigates the complexities of free agency with a relatively modest cap hold.

The Lakers, Reaves' current team, are keen to retain his services. The team's desire to keep him, coupled with his own expressed willingness to return, suggests a strong possibility of a deal being struck. However, the financial implications of a $40 million contract are significant, and it remains to be seen how other teams, particularly the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets, will factor into the equation. These teams, with salary-cap space, could potentially offer Reaves a substantial deal, but the Lakers' ability to make other free agent moves adds another layer of complexity.

The NBA's salary cap is projected to be substantial in 2026-27, providing Reaves with the potential to secure a maximum starting salary of $42.5 million as a free agent. This financial flexibility, combined with the Lakers' desire to keep him, suggests a potential win-win situation for both parties. However, the challenge lies in balancing the team's needs with Reaves' earning potential, especially with the looming presence of other free agents and the ever-evolving landscape of the NBA.

In the end, Reaves' future remains uncertain, but his performance and the league's evolving dynamics suggest that a substantial contract is on the horizon. The question remains: will he stay with the Lakers or explore other opportunities? The answer may lie in the delicate balance between financial rewards and team loyalty, a common dilemma in the NBA's free agency period.

Austin Reaves' Next Contract: A $40 Million Deal? (2026)

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