Austin Energy Outages: Thousands Lose Power as Ice Storm Hits Central Texas (2026)

Austin, Texas, is facing a chilling crisis! Thousands of residents are left powerless as an ice storm blankets the city, with over 4,000 Austin Energy customers affected. This icy disaster struck on Saturday, January 24, 2026, plunging homes into darkness and uncertainty.

At 1:58 p.m., the number of customers without power peaked at 4,078, according to the utility's outage map. But there's a glimmer of hope; by 2:07 p.m., that number had already dropped to 2,005. And this is where the story takes an intriguing turn: the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) steps in with a promise of readiness, but is it enough?

The weather forecast paints a chilling picture: an ice storm warning remains in effect through Sunday, with temperatures below freezing. Up to half an inch of ice accumulation is expected in certain areas, a recipe for potential tree damage and further power disruptions. But here's where it gets controversial—ERCOT, the organization responsible for managing the state's power grid, has issued a Weather Watch, citing increased electrical demand and potential reserve shortages. They assure they're prepared, but with the grid's history, can we be sure?

As the storm rages on, Austinites are left wondering: will the power hold? Will ERCOT's measures be sufficient? And what about those still in the dark? Stay tuned as this winter tale unfolds, and feel free to share your thoughts on how we can best prepare for and respond to such icy challenges.