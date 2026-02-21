Aussie Wins $80M Powerball Jackpot! Winning Numbers & Lucky Tips Revealed (2026)

Imagine waking up to discover you’ve just become $80 million richer—that’s exactly what happened to one incredibly lucky Aussie in Thursday’s Powerball draw #1552. But here’s where it gets even more fascinating: this winner wasn’t just lucky; they defied odds of 1 in 134,490,400, according to Lotterywest, to match all seven winning numbers plus the Powerball. It’s a feat so rare, it’s almost like hitting a bullseye blindfolded. While the identity and location of the winner remain a mystery (we know it’s not a West Aussie, thanks to Lotterywest’s results page), the sheer scale of this win has everyone buzzing.

And this is the part most people miss: while the division one prize stole the spotlight, there were plenty of other winners to celebrate. Two WA ticketholders snagged division two prizes, each walking away with a cool $106,786.70—not a bad consolation prize, right? Meanwhile, 139 players, including 20 West Aussies, scored over $12,350 in division three, proving that luck was truly in the air.

The winning numbers for this life-changing draw were 20, 30, 21, 18, 11, 14, and 12, with the Powerball being 7. But here’s a controversial thought: with such staggering odds, is winning the lottery purely luck, or is there a strategy to picking numbers? Some swear by ‘lucky’ numbers, while others rely on randomness. What’s your take?

This massive win caps off a string of big victories for WA players in January. A Mt Pleasant couple turned a Saturday ticket into a $1.6 million payday, while a Pilbara grandfather snagged a jaw-dropping $10 million from the $20 million Powerball draw on January 8. And this raises another question: Are certain regions luckier than others, or is it all just coincidence? Let us know what you think in the comments below. Whether you’re a seasoned player or a curious beginner, one thing’s for sure—this $80 million win has everyone dreaming big.

Aussie Wins $80M Powerball Jackpot! Winning Numbers & Lucky Tips Revealed (2026)

