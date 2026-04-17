Aussie TCR Champion Josh Buchan's Daytona Adventure (2026)

Australian racing sensation Josh Buchan is set to take on a thrilling new challenge, leaving his mark on the international racing scene! But this time, it's not just another race...

The TCR champion has been called up to compete in the prestigious IMSA Michelin Pilot Sport Challenge, kicking off his journey at the iconic Daytona track. This opportunity comes after Buchan's impressive wins with Hyundai in the TCR World Tour rounds, showcasing his talent on a global stage.

And here's where it gets exciting: Buchan will join the #33 team, partnering with seasoned drivers Mason Filippi and Bryson Morris for a grueling four-hour endurance race. This marks a significant shift from his usual high-intensity, short sprint races, where aggressive maneuvers are the norm.

"I'm thrilled and grateful for this chance to race at Daytona," Buchan expressed. "It's a dream come true to go from racing in Macau to this legendary track." But he's not one to rest on his laurels; he's already preparing, stating, "I'm ready to learn and adapt, bringing my best to the table."

The IMSA Challenge presents a unique format, blending TCR and GT4 vehicles in a four-hour endurance test. Buchan acknowledges the difference, especially the shift from solo sprint racing to a team-based endurance format. He draws confidence from his GT4 experience in Australia and his recent GT3 Challenge debut in New Zealand, believing he can quickly adapt to the co-driver role.

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A true professional, Buchan embraces his supporting role, saying, "I'll follow the team's lead and fulfill my duties, whether it's ensuring safety or pushing the pace." His focus is on assisting his teammates in securing a strong championship position from the season's start.

Don't miss this exciting chapter in Buchan's racing journey! Australian fans can catch all the action live on the IMSA YouTube channel, witnessing their homegrown talent take on the world. Will he conquer Daytona? Tune in to find out!

Comment below: What do you think of Buchan's chances at Daytona? Is the transition from sprint to endurance racing a recipe for success or a potential pitfall? Share your thoughts on this exciting development!