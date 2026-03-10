Aussie Cricket Star's Age Gap Relationship Sparks Hilarious Jokes (2026)

A relationship that's making waves: the age gap between cricket legend Peter Siddle and his girlfriend Hannah Burgess has sparked a storm of jokes and controversy.

The couple, who have been together for over a year, recently became the target of a popular sports podcast's humor. It all started with a simple Instagram post by Siddle celebrating his 100th Big Bash game, which his girlfriend, Hannah, proudly congratulated him on. But this innocent gesture set off a chain of age-related jokes that have since gone viral.

On the Off-Field Drama podcast, hosts Stirling Farquhar and Samuel Burke took aim at the couple, with Farquhar quipping, "Peter Siddle, they're calling him Nathan Cleary... yeah, 40/20." He went on to make light of the age difference, saying, "He's 40, and his missus is 20." Burke added, "I think it'd be a bit awkward for the dad to be greeting his daughter's boyfriend..."

But here's where it gets controversial: the podcast hosts' jokes sparked a wave of similar comments on Hannah's Instagram post, with some users even misquoting Siddle's age as 40, when he's actually 41. And this is the part most people miss: Hannah Burgess, a recent university graduate, is likely older than 20, making the age gap even more intriguing.

The couple's relationship has been well-documented on social media, with Siddle first appearing on Hannah's Instagram in November 2024. Since then, they've shared their travels, date nights, and even their time at the Big Bash. Burgess is Siddle's first public partner since his split from his wife of five years, Anna Weatherlake, in August 2022.

So, what do you think? Is this age gap relationship a harmless joke, or does it raise some important questions about age-related stereotypes and double standards? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!

