Aussie Boxing Boom: 3 World Champs, Tszyu's Comeback, Paul vs. Adesanya?! | 2026 Predictions (2026)

Get ready for an explosive year in the world of boxing! We're about to dive into some bold predictions that will have you on the edge of your seat.

The Rise of Australian Champions

Australia is set to dominate the boxing scene in 2026, with an incredible three male world champions predicted to emerge. Imagine that! Our Aussie fighters, who have faced their fair share of challenges, are ready to bounce back with a bang. With a whopping 19 Australian heavyweights to strawweights ranked in the top 15, the stage is set for some epic battles.

But here's where it gets controversial...

Unification and Glory: Jai Opetaia, the cruiserweight king, has been dodged by opponents for years, but his time has finally come. We predict a showdown with David Benavidez, where both champions will battle it out to become the undisputed cruiserweight king. A true slobberknocker awaits!

Jake Paul's Next Target: The YouTube sensation turned boxer, Jake Paul, is eyeing a fight with Israel Adesanya. Despite his recent injury, Paul's appeal is undeniable, especially after his highly-watched fight with Anthony Joshua. With Adesanya's UFC fame and massive social media following, this match-up could be a game-changer.

Dana White's Boxing Venture: Dana White, the UFC boss, is making waves in the boxing world. He's not only offering young prospects a chance to shine but is also involved in massive events like Canelo-Crawford. White's Zuffa Boxing machine is set to shake things up.

Paul Gallen's Comeback? Paul Gallen, the retired NRL star, might just be tempted back into the ring. With his victory over SBW fresh in our minds, could we see him take on another aggressive opponent, Nelson Asofa-Solomona (NAS)? If this fight materializes, it could be a massive hit!

Nikita Tszyu's American Dream: Nikita Tszyu, Tim's younger brother, is ready to step out of his sibling's shadow. If he beats Michael Zerafa, we predict a genuine Aussie sports star in the making. The Butcher could headline in Australia before making his US debut, and with his current ranking, he's well on his way.

Eddie Hearn's Australian Adventure: Fresh from his Netflix documentary, Eddie Hearn is heading to Australia in 2026. He's eager to collaborate with No Limit, Australia's top promoter, for some blockbuster fights. The Rose boys are already on board with Hearn's 5V5 showcase idea.

AJ's Global Impact: Anthony Joshua, the UK boxing superstar, has faced a tragic car accident in Nigeria. Despite this, we predict a global embrace of AJ as he grieves and prepares for his comeback. His Battle of Britain with Tyson Fury might be on hold, but his support from fight fans worldwide is unwavering.

Liam Paro's Double Victory: Liam Paro, the Mackay slugger, is on a mission. After his IBF eliminator was canceled, we predict he'll find his way to a UK champ, potentially Lewis Crocker. If he wins gold in the first half of 2026, an all-Australian showcase against George Kambosos could be on the cards.

Inoue's Reign Continues: Naoya Inoue, Japan's terror outside Godzilla, is set to continue his dominance. We predict a win against Junto Nakatani, followed by another gold against England's Nick Ball. Inoue will become boxing's Pound For Pound king, an undisputed champion.

Sam Goodman's Tattoo Promise: If Inoue's predictions come true, Sam Goodman, the Central Coast fighter, will have a chance to fight for three super bantamweight titles. With his outstanding performance against Nick Ball, Goodman is a strong contender for a shot in his weight class, fulfilling the tattoo promise on a family friend's forearm. See Also Terence Crawford on Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach: 'Should've Been Disqualified'

Harry Garside's Retirement: Sadly, we predict that Olympic bronze medalist Harry Garside will retire this year. With other opportunities knocking and the desire to avoid head trauma, it's time for Garside to hang up his gloves.

Usyk's Farewell Tour: Oleksandr Usyk, the world's greatest heavyweight, might just extend his farewell tour. We predict one huge fight in 2026, potentially against Deontay Wilder, before finally retiring undefeated in 2027.

Callum Peters' Commonwealth Glory: Callum Peters, Australia's most exciting fight prospect, is destined for gold. We predict a win at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, surpassing his silver medal from Birmingham four years ago.

Andrew Moloney's Redemption: Andrew Moloney, Australia's unluckiest fighter, is set for a comeback. After being robbed twice in title fights and a premature retirement, we predict he'll become a world champion again, potentially against IBF junior bantamweight Willibaldo Garcia.

Combat Sports Legends Return: Francis Ngannou, Manny Pacquiao, and Floyd Mayweather are all expected to have fights in 2026. While the details are unclear, these legends are set to make their mark once again.

Australia's Boxing Queen: With four Australian women holding world titles, the race is on to be crowned the nation's fight queen. Cherneka Johnson, Ebonie Bridges, Desley Robinson, Kaye Scott, and Skye Nicolson are all in the running. Who will reign supreme?

Liam Wilson's Rematch: Liam Wilson, who was robbed of a world title against Emanual Navarrete, is due for a rematch. We predict No Limit will deliver, giving Wilson his long-awaited chance to reclaim what's rightfully his.

Big Boys Battle: Justis Huni, after his heartbreaking loss, is predicted to bounce back into world title contention in 2026. Matchroom is also ramping up for Teremoana Jnr, an undefeated Aussie prospect. Domestically, fans can expect a heavyweight tournament to crown a clear king.

Ahmad Reda's Rise: Keep an eye on Ahmad Reda, an undefeated Sydney prospect. At just 22, he's dropped two weight classes and is predicted to make it into the top 15 super featherweights by the end of the year.

No Limit's Roadshow: Australia's top promoter, No Limit, is hitting the road. We predict they'll take their show to new locations, including Perth, Adelaide, Townsville, and Tasmania. Melbourne fans might even get a massive pay-per-view event.

Green vs. Mundine Jr.: While the fight might not happen soon, the chatter is building. Danny Green's son, Archie, and Anthony Mundine's son, Rahim, are both on the rise. With their fathers' rivalry, this fight could be a massive storyline.

Superfights and Underdogs: We predict a trilogy between Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev, with a winner yet to be determined. Bam Rodriguez is also set to continue his reign, potentially becoming a champion in a third weight class. Underdogs like Jason Moloney, Jackson Jon England, and Mateo Tapia are also predicted to land huge bouts.