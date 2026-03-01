Auger-Aliassime Wars Rotterdam Final: Dominant 6-1, 6-2 Win Over Bublik (2026)

Canada's tennis sensation, Felix Auger-Aliassime, is on a roll! He's breezed through to the Rotterdam Open final, leaving Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in his dust with a score of 6-1, 6-2. But here's where it gets interesting: Auger-Aliassime's dominance wasn't just about the points; it was also about his serve. He unleashed seven aces and only made three double faults, breaking Bublik's serve four times out of six chances. And get this: Auger-Aliassime won an astonishing 96% of his first-serve points! Now, let's talk about Bublik. The third-seeded player had four aces and one double fault, but he didn't get a single break-point chance. He managed to win only 53% of his first-serve points. Auger-Aliassime's last win at this tournament was in 2022, and he entered this week's event fresh off a title win at the Open Occitanie last Sunday. So, who will he face in the final? Top seed Alex de Minaur of Australia, that's who! But will Auger-Aliassime's winning streak continue? Stay tuned to find out! This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 14, 2026.

Auger-Aliassime Wars Rotterdam Final: Dominant 6-1, 6-2 Win Over Bublik (2026)

References

Top Articles
Darkstalkers' Impact on Fighting Games: 5 Major Contributions
Lunar Missions Threaten Moon's Pristine Environment: New Research on Contamination Risks
Meet OlloBot: The Adorable Long-Necked Cyber Pet Robot from CES 2026!
Latest Posts
NBC Sports: Behind the Scenes of February's Epic Live Sports Events
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Team News, Predicted Lineups, Fantasy Premier League Tips
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Terence Hammes MD

Last Updated:

Views: 6354

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (49 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Terence Hammes MD

Birthday: 1992-04-11

Address: Suite 408 9446 Mercy Mews, West Roxie, CT 04904

Phone: +50312511349175

Job: Product Consulting Liaison

Hobby: Jogging, Motor sports, Nordic skating, Jigsaw puzzles, Bird watching, Nordic skating, Sculpting

Introduction: My name is Terence Hammes MD, I am a inexpensive, energetic, jolly, faithful, cheerful, proud, rich person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.