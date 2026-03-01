Canada's tennis sensation, Felix Auger-Aliassime, is on a roll! He's breezed through to the Rotterdam Open final, leaving Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in his dust with a score of 6-1, 6-2. But here's where it gets interesting: Auger-Aliassime's dominance wasn't just about the points; it was also about his serve. He unleashed seven aces and only made three double faults, breaking Bublik's serve four times out of six chances. And get this: Auger-Aliassime won an astonishing 96% of his first-serve points! Now, let's talk about Bublik. The third-seeded player had four aces and one double fault, but he didn't get a single break-point chance. He managed to win only 53% of his first-serve points. Auger-Aliassime's last win at this tournament was in 2022, and he entered this week's event fresh off a title win at the Open Occitanie last Sunday. So, who will he face in the final? Top seed Alex de Minaur of Australia, that's who! But will Auger-Aliassime's winning streak continue? Stay tuned to find out! This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 14, 2026.
Auger-Aliassime Wars Rotterdam Final: Dominant 6-1, 6-2 Win Over Bublik (2026)
