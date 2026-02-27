Audu Maikori Alleges El-Rufai Orchestrated Abduction Over Deleted Tweet! (2026)

A shocking revelation has emerged, leaving many in Nigeria's political sphere stunned. Audu Maikori, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry and founder of Chocolate City Entertainment Group, has made bold claims against Nasir El-Rufai, the former Kaduna State Governor. Maikori alleges that El-Rufai's actions went beyond the boundaries of justice, accusing him of personal persecution and even organizing his abduction.

In a recent interview on Arise Television's Prime Time, Maikori exercised his right to respond to El-Rufai's previous appearance. He described the incident as a clear case of personal vendetta, painting a picture of an unjust pursuit.

The controversy dates back to a 2017 tweet by Maikori, which contained unverified information about violence in Southern Kaduna. Maikori explained that he had relied on information provided by his driver, who later confessed to fabricating the details for personal gain. Upon realizing the tweet's inaccuracy, Maikori took swift action, reporting the matter to the police and issuing a correction.

"I didn't just sit back and do nothing. I took responsibility and sought to rectify the situation," Maikori emphasized. "But El-Rufai's actions were disproportionate and crossed the line."

Maikori's driver's confession adds a layer of complexity to the narrative. It raises questions about the role of personal gain and the potential misuse of information. Maikori's prompt response and cooperation with the authorities, including the police, highlight his commitment to transparency and accountability.

See Also Senate Speaker Amason Kingi Calls for Dialogue Between Senators and Governors Over Summons Disputes

However, Maikori alleges that El-Rufai's pursuit went beyond the scope of the law. He claims that El-Rufai continued to aggressively target him, attempting to link his tweet to the deaths of seven people. Maikori's accusations become even more grave when he asserts that El-Rufai organized his abduction, a claim that, if true, would be a serious breach of justice and personal freedom.

"This was not a simple legal process. It was a targeted persecution, not just against me but against anyone who dares to speak out," Maikori said, emphasizing the broader implications of El-Rufai's alleged actions.

The allegations have reignited a long-standing feud between the two figures, stemming from the 2017 Southern Kaduna violence. Maikori's posts at the time drew sharp criticism from El-Rufai, who labeled them as inflammatory and potentially inciting. Maikori has previously referenced court rulings that declared his 2017 detention unlawful, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing tensions.

As of the time of this report, El-Rufai has not publicly responded to Maikori's claims. The incident sheds light on the delicate balance between free speech, governance, and accountability in Nigeria's political landscape. It raises important questions about the limits of power and the role of public figures in shaping public discourse.

What are your thoughts on this matter? Do you believe El-Rufai's actions were justified, or do they cross a line? Join the discussion and share your insights in the comments below.