Audemars Piguet's 38mm Royal Oak Chronograph: A Step Towards Perfection

After years of anticipation, Audemars Piguet has finally unveiled an upgraded version of its 38mm Royal Oak Chronograph, bringing it closer to perfection. This long-awaited release addresses a key limitation of the original model, catering to enthusiasts with smaller to medium-sized wrists.

The Challenge: A Physics Problem

The 38mm Royal Oak Chronograph's previous limitation lay in its reliance on the outsourced Frederic Piguet 1185, rebranded as the Caliber 2385. This movement couldn't fit within the smaller case, hindering the watch's potential. The solution? The introduction of the new Caliber 6401, a purpose-built movement designed specifically for the 38mm case.

A Complete Reimagining

Caliber 6401 is not merely a downsized version of Caliber 4401's architecture. It's a complete reimagining that took five years to develop. The movement's integrated design features a newly patented vertical clutch, simplifying the watch's functionality and enhancing the tactile feel of the pushers. It also includes a column wheel and an instant-jumping date complication that shifts at midnight.

Benefits for Buyers

The new in-house design offers two significant advantages. Firstly, it boasts a beefier power reserve, jumping to 55 hours from 40. Secondly, it matches the 28,800 VpH frequency of the 41mm Calibre 4401 movement, ensuring optimal performance.

Maintaining the watch's slim profile at 11.1mm required a trade-off. The advanced flyback functionality, a feature of the larger Calibre 4401, was omitted to preserve the 38mm's wearable appeal.

Exterior Refinements

The Caliber 6401 introduces subtle dial refinements. The date window is now positioned more centrally between the 4 and 5 o'clock indices, while the chronograph subdials have been rearranged, with the minute and hour counters swapping places at 9 o'clock and 3 o'clock, respectively.

The watch also features a sapphire caseback, offering a clear view of the refined movement finishing.

Three Stylish Options

Audemars Piguet presents three new models with Caliber 6401. The stainless steel version boasts the classic blue Grande Tapisserie dial, a signature of the Royal Oak. Two pink gold references are also available: one with a grey dial and silver-toned subdials, and another with a sand gold-toned dial, beige subdials, and a diamond-set bezel.

Pricing and Availability

The stainless steel model with the classic blue dial is priced at $43,000, a $1,500 increase from the outgoing model. The pink gold versions are significantly more expensive, with the grey dial variant at $84,500 and the diamond-set bezel model at $91,600.

Conclusion: A Nearly Perfect Package

The 38mm chronograph now stands as a nearly complete package. It boasts perfect dimensions for smaller to medium wrists, the highly requested manufacture caliber, and the timeless Royal Oak design that has defined luxury sports watches for nearly five decades. For serious collectors and enthusiasts, this watch is a must-have, offering a blend of functionality, style, and heritage.