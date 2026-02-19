Audacy's Big Shift: Embracing a Content-First Approach (2026)

Radio is evolving, and Audacy is making bold moves to stay ahead of the curve—but not everyone agrees with their approach. In a seismic shift, Audacy CEO Kelly Turner has announced a sweeping organizational transformation aimed at modernizing the company’s operations and positioning it for growth in today’s digital, multi-market landscape. But here’s where it gets controversial: Turner is ditching the traditional market-based structure in favor of a content-first model, organized by format verticals like news, sports, country, and alternative. This means programming teams will no longer be siloed by geography but instead grouped by content type—a move Turner says will better leverage Audacy’s scale and talent while fostering collaboration across markets. But is this the right strategy for a company rooted in local radio?

In a memo to staff, Turner explained, “For decades, radio has been organized by market geography. This legacy model doesn’t align with the demands of today’s digital, multi-market environment or fully utilize the extraordinary talent and scale we have within our formats.” Starting this week, all programming and content operations will align by vertical, a change designed to unlock greater scale, enhance expertise for brand managers, and allow market leaders to focus more intensely on revenue generation.

And this is the part most people miss: Turner isn’t just reshuffling content teams—she’s also realigning leadership. Chief Business Officer and New York Market President Chris Oliviero will now oversee Programming, Podcast, and Product, reporting directly to Turner. Under Oliviero, Leah Reis-Dennis will continue to lead podcast strategy, John Pacino will oversee product, and Jeff Sottolano will manage programming in collaboration with Audacy’s central team and format vice presidents. Brand Managers will now report directly to their respective Format VPs, streamlining decision-making.

On the revenue side, Turner has brought Chief Revenue Officer Bob Philips and EVP of Revenue Operations Liz Mozian under her direct oversight, ensuring sales strategies evolve in lockstep with content operations. But will this top-down approach stifle local innovation, or will it create a more cohesive strategy?

Regional leadership is also getting a makeover. Following Brian Purdy’s transition from Regional President to Senior Advisor, the markets he previously oversaw have been redistributed among the remaining Regional Presidents, creating larger regional groupings. Jeff Federman will lead the West region (Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Portland, Riverside, San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Seattle), Mark Hannon will helm the East and Central region (Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Buffalo, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Detroit, Hartford, Houston, Kansas City, Madison, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Norfolk, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Providence, Richmond, Rochester, Springfield, St. Louis, Washington, DC, Wichita, Wilkes-Barre), and Claudia Menegus will oversee the Southeast region (Chattanooga, Gainesville, Greensboro, Greenville, Memphis, Miami, New Orleans, Orlando).

Turner insists these changes are designed to support Audacy’s long-term strategy of building a more agile, future-facing organization while maintaining a strong commitment to local radio. “Both of these changes—being content-first and creating larger regional groups—continue to support our goals of creating a dynamic, forward-thinking Audacy,” she wrote. “Local radio remains our lifeblood, and this helps make us even stronger as the industry evolves.”

But here’s the question we’re all thinking: Is Audacy’s content-first model the future of radio, or is it a risky gamble that could alienate its local roots? Turner’s vision is bold, but only time will tell if it pays off. What do you think? Is this the right move for Audacy, or are they losing sight of what makes radio special? Let us know in the comments—we want to hear your take!