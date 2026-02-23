Auburn Coach Steven Pearl on Charles Bediako's Eligibility: A Slippery Slope (2026)

In a development that highlights the increasingly complex landscape of college basketball eligibility, Auburn head coach Steven Pearl recently voiced concerns about the ongoing situation with Charles Bediako’s immediate return to play for Alabama. Pearl described the current environment as a 'slippery slope,' hinting at the ethical and competitive dilemmas coaches face in this era of relaxed rules and ambiguous regulations.

During a Thursday morning interview on WJOX, Pearl remarked, 'It's a slippery slope.' He emphasized his cautious stance, noting, 'I need to be careful with what I say because I’m not sure if the Alabama player will be on the court this weekend. He's technically eligible to play now.' Pearl acknowledged that, given the rules—or the lack of clear guidelines—coaches are compelled to do whatever it takes to secure a win, understanding that such decisions are often driven by the desire to succeed.

However, he clarified that his comments weren’t meant to judge right or wrong, but to shed light on what many in the sport see as a growing attempt by programs to gain a competitive edge, sometimes through questionable means. 'I believe many are simply trying to find any advantage they can,' Pearl explained.

Bediako, who previously played for Alabama before leaving in 2023 to pursue a professional career, was recently granted a temporary restraining order that allows him to rejoin Alabama’s team immediately. This order was issued on a Wednesday morning, granting him full participation in team activities and games for the time being.

Bediako has not competed for Alabama since his departure three years ago. Their next scheduled game is against Tennessee at Coleman Coliseum, with a start time of 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN. According to sources familiar with the matter, Alabama intends to have Bediako play if circumstances allow within the next few days.

Pearl reflected on the broader implications of such eligibility rulings, drawing parallels to past instances like Sharife Cooper’s brief stint with Auburn during the COVID season, which, based on the timeline, could have extended through the entire season. He expressed concern over how the influx of incoming transfers, especially those with professional experience, affects the integrity of the game and conversations with current players’ families, like those of Travis Pettiford.

Legal proceedings are currently ongoing. The Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court has issued a temporary order pending a hearing scheduled for January 27, which will determine whether the injunction remains in place. This court ruling is critical, as it may only permit Bediako to play in one game or could potentially fully reinstate him, depending on the outcome.

Alabama's athletic department has publicly expressed support for Bediako's efforts to regain his eligibility, emphasizing their desire for him to participate while completing his academic degree. Nevertheless, the NCAA firmly opposes such moves, asserting that efforts to sidestep established rules—particularly by players with recent professional experience—undermine the fairness of college sports.

Bediako’s journey is notable. After two seasons at Alabama, he declared for the NBA draft in 2023 but was not drafted. Subsequently, he signed a two-way deal with the San Antonio Spurs and has spent time in the G League, most recently this month. While some athletes have moved directly from the G League back to college basketball, Bediako’s case stands out because he previously played NCAA basketball before turning pro.

Critics argue that if Bediako had foresaw the profound changes in compensation and eligibility rules within the NCAA, he might have stayed in college longer—perhaps even reaping the benefits of the evolving landscape. The initial court filing suggests that Bediako, aware of recent NCAA reinstatement policies for players with G League or NBA experience, saw this as an opportunity to correct a decision he regrets from earlier in his career.

This situation raises a larger question about the future of college athletics: Should exceptions be made for players with professional backgrounds, and what does this mean for the fairness and integrity of the game? As debates continue, it invites sports fans and analysts alike to consider whether these legal and eligibility battles represent a necessary evolution or a dangerous sliding into a less regulated era of college sports. Do you believe the rules should be more strictly enforced, or is this just a natural progression in a changing sports landscape? Share your thoughts in the comments.