ATP Tour: Davidovich Fokina, Ben Shelton, and Casper Ruud in Action (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling week of tennis as the ATP Tour heats up in Adelaide and Auckland! But here's the twist: can the top seeds live up to the hype, or will underdogs steal the show?

Adelaide International Spotlight:

The Adelaide International is set to be a showdown of resilience and ambition. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, currently soaring at a career-best No. 14 in the PIF ATP Rankings, steps into the spotlight as the top seed for the first time in his career. But here’s where it gets intriguing: after a disappointing early exit in Brisbane, can 'Foki' bounce back and prove his mettle against either Tristan Schoolkate or Rinky Hijikata? And this is the part most people miss—his performance could set the tone for his entire season.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the former World No. 3, is another player to watch. Fresh off a flawless 3-0 singles run in Greece’s United Cup campaign, Tsitsipas is brimming with confidence. But will his back injury, which sidelined him since September, resurface under pressure? His opener against a qualifier could be more challenging than it seems.

Tommy Paul, a two-time Adelaide semi-finalist, is also seeking redemption. After a foot injury cut short his 2025 season, Paul’s return in Brisbane ended in a heartbreaking tie-break loss. Can he find his rhythm against Reilly Opelka or hometown hero Alexei Popyrin? And let’s not forget Thanasi Kokkinakis, who’s making a highly anticipated singles comeback after a year-long hiatus due to an unprecedented pec operation. His clash with Sebastian Korda is a must-watch.

In doubles, Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool, the 2025 Year-End ATP Doubles No. 1, are the team to beat. But with rivals like Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten in the mix, can they maintain their dominance?

ASB Classic in Auckland: A Battle of Titans

Across the Tasman Sea, Auckland’s ASB Classic promises equally electrifying action. Ben Shelton, starting his season in familiar territory, aims for a fast start after his Nitto ATP Finals debut. But will his opener against Francisco Comesana or Valentin Royer be a smooth sail, or a bumpy ride?

Casper Ruud, fresh from a stunning victory over Alex de Minaur, is a strong contender. However, Jakub Mensik, who defeated Ruud in straight sets in Sydney, could be a formidable obstacle. Gael Monfils, in his final season on tour, adds emotional weight to the event. Can the 39-year-old Frenchman recapture the magic that earned him his 13th ATP Tour title here last year?

Cameron Norrie, Auckland’s local favorite, is on a mission to finally clinch the title after two runner-up finishes. His opener against Hugo Gaston could set the stage for a deep run. In doubles, Yuki Bhambri and Andre Goransson lead the field, but Francisco Cabral and Lucas Miedler, fresh off their Brisbane triumph, are serious contenders.

Controversial Question: Can Experience Trump Youth in This Week’s Tournaments?

With veterans like Monfils and Kokkinakis returning from injuries and young guns like Shelton and Mensik hungry for success, the stage is set for a generational clash. Will experience prevail, or will youth take center stage? Share your thoughts in the comments—we want to hear your take on this heated debate!