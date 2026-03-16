ATP Rio Day 2 Preview: Berrettini, Darderi, and More in Action (2026)

Bold take: the ATP Rio Day 2 slate is setting the stage for a dramatic swing into the South American clay, and the early matches will test whether big-name players can reset after a slow start in Buenos Aires. But here’s where it gets controversial: the outcomes hinge on form shifts and comfort on clay, not just ranking or reputation. Let’s unpack the day with clarity, adding context for beginners and a few thoughtful prompts to spark discussion.

Matteo Berrettini’s Rio run continues on Day 2, as he returns to the clay-court grind after a tough spell in Argentina. He’ll be aiming to sharpen his game against Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera, a solid clay-court operator who could pose a legitimate challenge if Berrettini isn’t fully dialed in. On the same day, Luciano Darderi, last week’s runner-up at the Argentina Open, starts his Rio campaign, while seven other matches—such as Joao Fonseca vs Thiago Monteiro and Francisco Cerundolo vs Mariano Navone—are covered in separate previews.

Key first-round matches and predictions:

- Vilius Gaubas vs Luis Queiroz Miguel

- Head-to-head: First meeting

- Overview: Both players may exhale at the draw. Gaubas takes on a 16-year-old ranked outside the Top 1000, a favorable matchup for him. Miguel, who has never reached a Grand Slam main draw, faces another tough hurdle, but this is arguably one of the better possible outcomes he could have hoped for.

- Analysis: It’s Miguel’s ATP singles main-draw debut, which always carries added nerves. The home-court energy helps him, but Gaubas’ higher level and recent form should carry the day.

-Prediction: Gaubas in 2 sets

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Luciano Darderi vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo Head-to-head: Darderi 1-0 Cerundolo Overview: Cerundolo’s clay credentials aren’t to be underestimated—he was last year’s runner-up in Gstaad, and most of his Challenger-level or higher finals have come on dirt. Analysis: Darderi brings superior talent and, when at his best, should win. Cerundolo could counter if Darderi shows any lapse in motivation after Buenos Aires, but that scenario seems unlikely given the momentum Darderi carried from his recent run. -Prediction: Darderi in 3 sets

Matteo Berrettini vs Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera Head-to-head: First meeting Overview: Berrettini didn’t find his best tennis at the Argentina Open, losing in the round of 16 to Vit Kopriva. It’s common for players who haven’t regularly competed in the South American swing to start slower in the opening event. Analysis: Expect an upturn in Berrettini’s level here. He faces a capable clay-courter in Barrios Vera, but the Italian’s top-tier power and variety make him the favorite to advance. -Prediction: Berrettini in 2



Main Photo Credit: Mike Frey – USA TODAY Sports

Bottom line: Day 2 in Rio should provide a clearer read on which players have adapted best to the clay and travel grind. Berrettini’s rebound looks plausible, Darderi will need to maintain focus after a recent final, and Gaubas could demonstrate the freshness often seen in rising talents. What do you think—will Berrettini rediscover his top form quickly, or could Barrios Vera pull off the upset on his home soil? Share your thoughts in the comments.