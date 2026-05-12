ATP Dallas 2023: Day 3 Preview - Fritz vs Nakashima & More (2026)

Get ready for an exciting Day 3 of the ATP Dallas tournament! This event is a significant one for American players, as it's one of the first ATP 500 tournaments of the year and a chance to shine on home soil. With a fast-paced surface, players like Tommy Paul, Sebastian Korda, and Frances Tiafoe are all in the mix, and they could go far if they bring their A-game this week. But who will advance and make it to the next round? Let's dive into the predictions!

Trevor Svajda vs Ethan Quinn

These two have met before, with Quinn taking the win last year at this very tournament. Quinn has consistently shown his superiority, and it's likely that this match will follow a similar script. Quinn should advance with relative ease, but tennis can always surprise us!

Prediction: Quinn wins in straight sets (2-0).

James Duckworth vs Eliot Spizzirri

Spizzirri had a breakthrough moment at the Australian Open, where he beat João Fonseca and gave Jannik Sinner a run for his money. This performance showcased his potential to climb the rankings. Duckworth, on the other hand, seems to be at a lower level right now. Spizzirri should be the favorite to advance and make a strong impact in Dallas.

Prediction: Spizzirri wins in straight sets (2-0).

Adam Walton vs Adrian Mannarino

Mannarino had a challenging start to the season but proved his mettle by reaching the final in Montpellier last week. He's a force to be reckoned with on quick surfaces, and he'll be looking to use that momentum to avenge his loss to Walton in Acapulco last year.

Prediction: Mannarino takes it in three sets (3-0).

Taylor Fritz vs Brandon Nakashima

This match-up has some intriguing dynamics. Nakashima started the year strongly with a final appearance in Brisbane, but then suffered a first-round exit at the Australian Open. He's proven himself as a Top 30 player, and with Fritz struggling this season due to physical issues, Nakashima has a real chance to advance.

Prediction: Nakashima wins in three sets (3-0).

So, there you have it! Some exciting matches and predictions for Day 3 of the ATP Dallas. Who do you think will surprise us and who will live up to expectations? Let's discuss in the comments and see if our predictions come true!