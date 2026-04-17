Revolutionize your live production and broadcast setup with the Atomos Shogun AV-19! This 19-inch 4K HDR rack monitor-recorder-switcher is a game-changer, offering a seamless blend of multi-camera switching, ISO recording, and a stunning 4K DCI-P3 display. But is it the future of production infrastructure, or just a flashy gadget? Let's dive in and explore the pros and cons of this innovative device. Atomos has traditionally been known for its on-camera monitor-recorders, but with the Shogun AV-19, they're expanding their horizons. This new model is designed for control rooms, flypacks, and outside broadcast racks, bringing a shared reference point for directors, technical directors, and operators. But here's where it gets controversial... Some might argue that consolidating monitoring, ISO recording, and switching into a single unit is overkill and could lead to complexity. Others might see it as a streamlined solution, especially for those working in tight spaces. And this is the part most people miss... The Shogun AV-19 supports up to four SDI inputs in multi-ISO mode, allowing you to record four isolated feeds simultaneously at up to 1080p60, along with a switched program output. This means you can preserve individual camera angles while also capturing the live cut, making it a practical workflow for many live productions. But is it worth the price tag? The Atomos Shogun AV-19 is priced at $2,099 or €1,957.50, which might be a steep investment for some. However, for those seeking a streamlined and efficient production setup, it could be a game-changer. So, what do you think? Would you consolidate monitoring, ISO recording, and switching into a single rack unit, or do you prefer keeping those roles separate? Let us know in the comments!
Atomos Shogun AV-19 Review: 4K HDR Rack Monitor-Recorder for Live Production (2026)
References
- https://www.cined.com/atomos-shogun-av-19-announced-19-inch-4k-hdr-rack-monitor-recorder-switcher-with-quad-hd-iso/
- https://content-technology.com/media-business/turramurra-music-marks-50-years-with-global-namm-honours/
- https://www.archdaily.com/1038417/buildner-announces-winners-of-architects-chair-number-4-competition-and-launches-number-5-edition
- https://www.designboom.com/technology/vintage-film-roll-miniature-functional-digital-camera-opt/
- https://videocardz.com/newz/microsoft-says-windows-11-26h1-is-for-snapdragon-x2-no-mention-of-nvidia-n1
- https://aussiegolfer.com.au/pga-tour-2k25-on-nintendo-switch-2-available-today/
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