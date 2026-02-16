Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona | Copa del Rey Semi-Finals 1st Leg | Live Match Updates (2026)

Welcome to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, the epic arena where Atlético Madrid and Barcelona will battle for the Copa del Rey! This first leg of the semi-finals promises an exhilarating showdown. Atlético, the hosts, are determined to secure a solid result to take into the second leg at Camp Nou in three weeks. Barcelona, seeking a strong performance, will aim to make their mark. This match is set to be a thrilling spectacle, and you're invited to join us for live updates and commentary. Vamos!

Lineups:

Barcelona (4-2-3-1):

- Starting XI: Joan; Kounde, Cubarsí, Eric, Balde; Casadó, De Jong; Yamal, Fermín, Olmo; Ferran

- Substitutes: Szczesny (GK), Kochen (GK), Araujo, Martín, Cancelo, Jofre, Bernal, Tommy, Juan, Roony, Lewandowski

Atlético Madrid (4-4-2):

- Starting XI: Musso; Molina, Pubill, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Llorente, Koke, Lookman; Alvarez, Griezmann

- Substitutes: Oblak (GK), Esquivel (GK), Giménez, Lenglet, Le Normand, Mendoza, Baena, Vargas, Nico, Sorloth, Almada

Match Details:

- Competition/Round: 2025-26 Copa del Rey, Semi-Finals, 1st Leg

- Date/Time: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 9 pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8 pm GMT (UK), 3 pm ET, 12 pm PT (USA), 1.30 am IST (India, Friday)

- Venue: Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

- Referee: Juan Martínez Munuera

- VAR: Pablo González Fuertes

How to Watch:

- TV: Not Available (USA), ITV4 (UK), Sporty TV (Nigeria), TVE La 1 (Spain)

- Online: ESPN+ (USA), Premier Sports Player (UK), FanCode (India), RTVE Play (Spain)

Matchday Thread Rules:

- Keep the atmosphere respectful! Even if the referee makes controversial calls or the game doesn't go our way, let's refrain from excessive swearing. Constructive criticism is welcome.

- No illegal streaming links, please! We'll warn repeat offenders and ban those who post links.

- This is a Barcelona community, so let's support each other and avoid personal attacks.

Let's make this a memorable match! VISCA EL BARÇA!