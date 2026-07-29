Athletics Prospects: Unveiling the Top 12 - Who's Next? (2026)

Athletics Community Prospect List: White Finally Lands His Spot At 12

In an effort to streamline the nomination process, I'll initiate the voting by posting 'NOMINATIONS' in the comments. You can then respond with your picks and upvote the player you'd like to see on the next nominee list.

The 12th spot in our CPL was hotly contested, but Tommy White emerged victorious. Once a second-round pick, White has proven himself as a bat-first third baseman. His performance at the hot corner has been impressive, and the A's are keen to see if he can continue his growth defensively. This could significantly boost his value for the team moving forward.

Newly added to the nominee list is right-hander Zane Taylor, a fifth-round draft pick from last year. Taylor's minor league journey was brief, pitching just two scoreless innings in Triple-A for the Aviators. Despite not starting the season at the highest level, Taylor's four-year college background suggests he could progress swiftly through the system. While his 'stuff' isn't elite, his command of the strike zone makes him a potential quality back-end starter.

The voting process is straightforward. Please read the following guidelines before participating:

Vote for only one player. The player with the most votes at the end will secure the 12th spot. The remaining four players will advance to the next ballot, joined by a new nominee.

In the comments, below the official voting, the community can nominate players for the next round. Use the format 'Nomination: Player Name'.

If a prospect is traded, their name will be crossed out, and all other players will move up a spot. If a prospect is acquired, a special vote will determine their ranking.

A's fans, here's your top prospects, ranked:

Leo De Vries, SS Jamie Arnold, LHP Gage Jump, LHP Wei-En Lin, LHP Braden Nett, RHP Henry Bolte, OF Johenssy Colome, SS Edgar Montero, SS Steven Echavarria, RHP Devin Taylor, OF Mason Barnett, RHP Tommy White, 3B

The voting continues! Who will be voted as the 12th-best prospect in the A's system? Here's a quick overview of each nominee, along with their scouting grades (on a 20-to-80 scale) and reports from MLB Pipeline:

Nominees on the Current Ballot:

Zane Taylor, RHP

- Expected Level: Double-A

- Age: 23

- 2025 Stats (AAA): 0.00 ERA, 1 start, 2 IP, 4 K, 2 BB, 0 HR, 2.97 FIP

- Scouting Grades: Fastball: 60, Curveball: 50, Slider: 50, Changeup: 55, Control: 55, Overall: 40

Taylor's fastball reached 98 mph this spring, up 3 mph from previous years. While it lacks life, he commands it well, making it difficult for batters to hit. His changeup, low-80s and fading, is a solid pitch. Taylor's mid-80s slider and low-80s curveball generate chases and empty swings, despite not standing out in terms of spin or shape. His delivery, low release height, and extension make his pitches challenging for hitters.

Shotaro Morii, SS/RHP

- Expected Level: Low-A

- Age: 19

- 2025 Stats (Rookie Affiliate): 188 PA, .258/.399/.384, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 3 HR, 27 RBI, 36 BB, 47 K, 4 SB

- Scouting Grades (Hitter): Hit: 50, Power: 50, Run: 55, Arm: 60, Field: 50, Overall: 40

- Scouting Grades (Pitcher): Fastball: 55, Slider: 40, Curveball: 45, Splitter: 50, Control: 45, Overall: 40

Morii's left-handed swing is smooth and balanced, with tremendous power. He hit 45 home runs in high school and is considered an advanced hitter. On the mound, his fastball reaches 95 mph, and he has a splitter with nasty movement. His curveball and slider also show potential, though they may need fine-tuning. Morii's arm is relatively fresh, and his high-octane throwing arm at shortstop is impressive.

Henry Baez, RHP

- Expected Level: Triple-A

- Age: 23

- 2025 Stats (Double-A): 2.39 ERA, 23 starts, 109 IP, 100 K, 35 BB, 3 HR, 3.19 FIP

- Scouting Grades: Fastball: 55, Curveball: 55, Changeup: 45, Control: 50, Overall: 45

Baez's velocity has steadily increased, reaching 99 mph this season. His fastball sits around 94 mph, working north-south. His curveball, 76-79 mph, has a 47% miss rate. Baez's split-change, 83-86 mph, is more about separation than movement. Despite a significant workload increase, Baez maintained control improvements, enhancing his starting chances.

Gunnar Hoglund, RHP

- Expected Level: Triple-A/Majors

- Age: 26

- 2025 Stats (Triple-A): 2.43 ERA, 6 starts, 29 2/3 IP, 30 K, 7 BB, 3 HR, 4.17 FIP

- 2025 Stats (Majors): 6.40 ERA, 6 starts, 32 1/3 IP, 23 K, 11 BB, 10 HR, 6.75 FIP

- Scouting Grades: Fastball: 45, Slider: 55, Changeup: 50, Control: 60, Overall: 45

Hoglund's fastball velocity has ticked back up to the low-90s, and he's added a two-seamer and cutter. His low-80s slider now features more sweeping action, and his changeup has improved. Hoglund's three-pitch mix, enhanced by strike-throwing ability, is a strong point. The A's hope he can develop into a solid back-end rotation piece, especially with a fourth pitch.

Cole Miller, RHP

- Expected Level: Single-A

- Age: 20

- 2025 Stats (ROK, Single-A): 1.90 ERA, 12 starts (15 appearances), 52 IP, 45 K, 11 BB, 1 HR, 3.38 FIP

- Scouting Grades: Fastball: 55, Slider: 50, Changeup: 50, Control: 45, Overall: 40

Miller's electric fastball reached 96 mph in high school, displaying excellent movement. His mid-80s slider is a hard breaker, and his low-80s changeup shows potential. The A's were excited about Miller's professional debut, seeing him as a potential workhorse starter with a three-pitch mix and a large 6-foot-6 frame.