Athletics Prospect Update: Gunnar Hoglund Lands at #16 & Next Nominees Revealed! (2026)

The Oakland Athletics' Prospect List: A Community Ranking Unveiled

The fans have spoken, and Gunnar Hoglund, a once-promising right-handed pitcher, finds himself at number 16 on the Athletics' prospect list. But is this ranking fair, given his injury struggles? And what does it mean for the team's future?

In a community-driven effort to rank the Athletics' top prospects, a voting system has been implemented. Here's how it works: I'll comment 'NOMINATIONS,' and fans can reply with their picks, voting for the player they believe deserves the next spot. It's a unique way to engage the fan base and create a buzz around the team's future stars.

Hoglund, a former first-round pick, has seen his stock drop due to injury woes. However, his talent is undeniable, and he has the tools to be a reliable starter. While he may not reach the heights once envisioned, getting him back to full health could significantly bolster the team's rotation depth.

Now, let's introduce the nominees for the next spot:

Kade Morris, RHP:

A Triple-A prospect with impressive stats, Morris showcases a powerful four-seam fastball and a solid sinker. His slider has become a formidable weapon, and his competitive spirit shines on the mound. Finding the right arm slot for consistency is key to his future success.

Shotaro Morii, SS/RHP:

A young, versatile talent, Morii excels at the plate with a smooth swing and impressive power. He's also a capable pitcher, with a blazing fastball and a nasty splitter. The A's see him as a potential two-way star, and his physical tools have scouts excited.

Junior Perez, OF:

Perez is an athletic outfielder with high-caliber tools. His defensive range and bat speed are notable, but he can be inconsistent at the plate. With patience and development, he could unlock his significant potential.

Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, SS:

Reminiscent of Marcus Semien and Jacob Wilson, Kuroda-Grauer is a hard-working shortstop with excellent contact skills. His power may not be elite, but his ability to avoid strikeouts is valuable. With good instincts and bat-to-ball skills, he's poised for a rapid rise through the system.

Yunior Tur, RHP:

A late bloomer at 26, Tur signed with the A's in 2023 after pitching in Cuba. He's a hard-throwing reliever with a powerful fastball and a strong splitter. His slider needs work, but he's ready for the big leagues right now.

And here's where it gets interesting: the voting process. Fans, your opinions matter! Vote for your favorite prospect, and let's see who claims the 17th spot. But remember, this isn't just about popularity; it's about recognizing the players who could shape the team's future.

But wait, there's more! The community also gets to nominate players for the next round. So, who do you think deserves a spot on the ballot? And what are your thoughts on the current rankings? Are they fair, or is there room for debate? Let's hear your opinions in the comments below!