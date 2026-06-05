Athletics Injury Update: Brent Rooker's Oblique Strain & Roster Moves | A's vs Mets Preview (2026)

The Oakland Athletics are facing a potential setback with their struggling slugger, Brent Rooker, who is set for an imaging test after exiting the game with what appears to be a right flank discomfort and potential oblique strain. This injury, if confirmed, could mean a multi-week absence for the hitter, which would be a significant blow to the team's lineup. Rooker's season has been a tough start, with a batting average of .146 and 17 strikeouts in 49 trips to the plate. However, he did have a monster game against the Astros on Sunday, slugging both of his home runs and driving in six of his eight total RBI, including a three-run, walk-off shot in the tenth inning. If Rooker needs an injured list stint, infielder Zack Gelof seems the favorite to replace him on the roster. Gelof has been on an absolute tear to begin the minor league season, hitting .366 with a .519 on-base mark and four home runs over 54 plate appearances. Gelof is primarily a second baseman and has gotten some outfield work this spring and in the minors. If Rooker misses time, the A's could give 34-year-old second baseman Jeff McNeil some DH reps. Gelof or Carlos Cortes could grab some extra right field work if the A's want to mix in a few semi-rest days for Lawrence Butler after last fall's knee surgery. The A's took two of three from the Yankees this week and are staying in New York for a weekend set against the Mets. Former Mets draftee J.T. Ginn will start tomorrow's series opener against Clay Holmes. It'll be Ginn's first start of the season after three relief appearances. The A's needed a new fifth starter after optioning struggling righty Luis Morales earlier in the week. Ginn is seemingly getting the first opportunity. Jack Perkins was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas before Thursday's game, with Michael Kelly optioned out in a corresponding move. Perkins is up for the first time this season and seemingly ticketed for the long relief role which Ginn had played. The righty has worked 7 2/3 innings over three Triple-A appearances this year, striking out nine but issuing seven walks. Perkins started four of his first 12 big league outings last season. He turned in a 4.19 earned run average through 38 2/3 frames. This situation highlights the delicate balance the A's are facing in managing their roster and keeping their lineup strong. While Rooker's injury is a setback, the team has options to fill the void and keep their season on track. However, the A's must carefully consider their choices, as each decision could have implications for the team's overall performance and long-term goals. In my opinion, the A's should consider giving Gelof a longer look at second base, as he has shown great potential and could be a key player for the team in the future. However, they must also be mindful of the need to keep their lineup strong and consider the impact of each decision on the team's overall performance. The A's have a challenging task ahead of them, but with careful consideration and strategic planning, they can navigate this situation and keep their season on track.