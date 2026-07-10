Atelier Wen Millésime 2025 Perception: Unboxing & Review (Limited Edition Stone Dial Watch) (2026)

Atelier Wen Unveils Millésime 2025 Perception: A Stone-Cold Beauty

The brand's exclusive timepiece gets a stunning upgrade! Atelier Wen, the French-Chinese watchmaker, has just unveiled its Millésime 2025 Perception, a special edition with a unique twist. But here's the catch: it's arriving a year late due to manufacturing delays, adding to the anticipation.

This limited edition follows the success of the 2024 model, which featured an all-titanium design and a captivating purple guilloché dial. For 2026, Atelier Wen brings back the Perception with a 904L stainless steel case and a breathtaking natural stone dial made of pietersite. The watch maintains the iconic design language of its predecessors, with angled case facets and distinctive 'ears,' measuring 40mm in diameter and 9.4mm in thickness, including the double-domed sapphire crystal.

The star of the show is undoubtedly the pietersite dial, displaying mesmerizing swirls of blue, gold, and brown on a deep blue and black base. Say goodbye to guilloché, as this dial is a masterpiece in itself. However, the brand admits that crafting this dial is no easy feat due to the fragility of the stone slices, a common challenge with stone dials. The dial's cutouts for the rhodium-plated indices are meticulously wirecut by hand in Zhejiang province and then polished in Guangdong, showcasing the finest Chinese craftsmanship.

Surrounding the pietersite is a black PVD-coated chapter ring, adorned with Atelier Wen's signature huiwen motif, illuminated by Super-LumiNova. The watch is powered by a customized automatic Dandong Peacock SL1588A movement, with a slim profile of just 3.4mm, allowing the case to remain under 10mm thick. This movement offers a 41-hour power reserve and is regulated to +/- 10 seconds per day in five positions.

The movement's decoration includes circular côtes de Genève, polished jewel and screw sinks, and heat-blued screws. A tungsten rotor, plated in black rhodium, is visible through the exhibition caseback, featuring a raised stone lion motif, a nod to Chinese culture. The integrated steel bracelet, with its trapezoidal center links and chamfered edges, incorporates the brand's innovative micro-adjustment system and quick-release spring bars.

The Millésime 2025 Perception is priced at $3,600, with a 6% surcharge for U.S. orders due to tariffs. The pre-order process is exclusive, with the first batch of 225 pieces reserved for the brand's collector WhatsApp community, each individually numbered and featuring a unique black lacquer-filled Millésime engraving. Any remaining pieces from this batch will be available to the public from January 28th, and all subsequent orders will be individually numbered with a different engraved seal. The first 225 watches will be delivered in Q2, with the rest following in Q4.

A Controversial Departure: The absence of the signature guilloché dial on the Perception is a bold move. It has been a defining feature for years, but Atelier Wen is clearly embracing change with its Millésime editions, experimenting with new ideas to delight its collectors. This edition strikes a balance between accessibility and exclusivity, ensuring that demand is met without leaving enthusiasts disappointed.

Hands-On Impressions: The Perception wears elegantly on the wrist, maintaining the slim profile and balance of its steel predecessors. The chapter ring surrounding the stone dial adds depth, and the applied indices seamlessly blend into the pietersite, creating a captivating visual effect. The lumed chapter ring is a subtle yet ingenious touch.

After launching a $6,000 design and a $30,000 full-tantalum watch, Atelier Wen returns to its classic price point with the Millésime 2025 Perception. While still a significant investment, the stone dial and the iconic Perception design make it a desirable piece for enthusiasts.

Specifications:

- Brand: Atelier Wen

- Model: Perception

- Diameter: 40mm

- Thickness: 9.4mm

- Case Material: 904L Stainless Steel

- Dial Color: Natural Pietersite

- Indexes: Applied rhodium-plated

- Lume: Super-LumiNova on hands and chapter ring

- Water Resistance: 100 meters

- Strap/Bracelet: Integrated steel bracelet with micro-adjust clasp

The Movement:

- Caliber: Customized Dandong Peacock SL1588A

- Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds

- Thickness: 3.4mm

- Power Reserve: 41 hours

- Winding: Automatic

- Frequency: 28,800 VpH

- Jewels: 32

- Chronometer Certified: No, but regulated for accuracy

- Additional Details: Tungsten rotor with black rhodium plating

Pricing & Availability:

- Price: $3,600

- Pre-order Dates: January 28th - February 6th (11:00 HKT)

- Limited Edition: First 225 pieces individually numbered, subsequent orders also numbered

What are your thoughts on this unique timepiece? Do you appreciate the brand's experimentation with stone dials and limited editions? Share your opinions in the comments below!