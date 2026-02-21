Atari Hotel in Las Vegas Canceled! What Happened? (2026)

The End of an Iconic Dream: Atari Hotel's Las Vegas Journey

In a surprising turn of events, the highly anticipated Atari Hotel project in Las Vegas has been officially shelved. This news comes as a shock to many, especially after the initial announcement in 2020 that set gaming enthusiasts' hearts racing.

The gaming giant had ambitious plans to bring its iconic brand to life through a series of hotels across eight cities, with Las Vegas being one of the chosen destinations. However, the global pandemic hit, and like many projects, it faced delays and challenges.

The Las Vegas Story: A Tale of Unfulfilled Dreams

A hotel spokesperson confirmed to FOX5 that the project is currently on hold, stating, "We are not actively pursuing a project in Las Vegas at this time." This statement leaves many questions unanswered, especially considering the initial excitement and momentum.

Developers had attempted to push forward with the Las Vegas location during the challenging period of 2020 to 2021, but it seems the stars did not align. They explained that a deal never materialized, leaving the future of the project uncertain.

Phoenix Rises: A New Focus

While the Las Vegas dream may have faded, the developers are shifting their attention to Phoenix, Arizona. They are now channeling their efforts into making their first Atari Hotel a reality there, with an anticipated opening date of 2028.

Controversy and Comment Corner:

So, what do you think? Is this a wise move to focus on Phoenix, or should they have persevered with Las Vegas? Could the pandemic have been an opportunity to innovate and adapt, rather than stall progress? Share your thoughts and let's discuss the future of gaming-themed hospitality!