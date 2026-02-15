Atari Hotel in Las Vegas CANCELED! Phoenix Still On? (2026)

The Dream of an Atari Gaming Hotel in Las Vegas Fades Away

In a surprising turn of events, the highly anticipated Atari Hotel project in Las Vegas has reportedly been shelved. This news comes six years after the initial announcement, which promised gaming-themed hotels in eight cities across the US, with Las Vegas being one of the key destinations.

The Story Unravels

Back in 2020, just before the world was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Atari Hotels made a bold move by announcing their ambitious plan to bring gaming-themed accommodations to life. The vision included hotels in Las Vegas, Austin, Chicago, Denver, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle, with Phoenix being the first site to kickstart the project. However, as time passed, the Las Vegas deal seemed to lose its momentum, and now it appears to have been quietly abandoned.

A Focus Shift

According to Atari Hotels' spokesperson, Sara Collins, the Las Vegas project "didn't come to fruition." The company has decided to redirect its efforts towards the Phoenix site, at least for the time being. While the FAQ on their website mentions that other locations, including Denver, are still being considered, there has been little to no progress on these fronts.

Delays and a New Timeline

The Atari Hotel project faced development delays due to the pandemic. Initially, construction on the Phoenix hotel was supposed to begin in 2020, but now, the company aims to start building late this year, with an opening date pushed to 2028. However, even this timeline might be optimistic, as the company is still seeking funding, aiming to raise $35 to $40 million to make this "playable destination" a reality.

Controversy and Questions

So, here's where it gets interesting: With the Las Vegas project seemingly off the table and other planned locations remaining dormant, one can't help but wonder if this is a sign of things to come for the entire Atari Hotels venture. Is this a temporary setback, or a sign of larger challenges ahead? And what does this mean for the gaming community that eagerly awaited these unique accommodations?

Feel free to share your thoughts and predictions in the comments! Are you still hopeful for an Atari-themed hotel experience, or do you think this concept might be better suited for a different location or approach?