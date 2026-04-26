AT&T sued by New York City pension funds for excluding diversity proposal (2026)

AT&T Faces Legal Battle Over Diversity Proposal Exclusion

New York City pension funds are taking AT&T to court, accusing the telecommunications giant of withholding a crucial vote on diversity disclosure. The funds argue that AT&T's decision to exclude a proposal requiring workforce diversity reporting is unjustified, citing a recent SEC policy change. This policy allows companies to exclude proposals if they can demonstrate a 'reasonable basis' for doing so.

The funds claim that AT&T's annual diversity breakdown, submitted to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, was publicly disclosed from 2021 to 2023 but mysteriously ceased in 2024. This lack of transparency has sparked legal action, with the funds seeking to prevent AT&T from soliciting shareholder proxies that exclude their proposal. The case highlights a broader trend of companies downplaying diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, influenced by political pressures and legal threats.

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The lawsuit underscores the tension between corporate governance and social responsibility, inviting discussion on the limits of SEC regulations in ensuring shareholder transparency and accountability.