AT&T Dunk District & NBA All-Star 2026: Immersive Fan Experiences Revealed! (2026)

Imagine a future where basketball fans are no longer just spectators but active participants in the game's culture, connected in ways we've only dreamed of. That future is here, and AT&T is leading the charge at NBA All-Star 2026. In a groundbreaking partnership with the NBA, top teams, and players, AT&T is redefining fan engagement through cutting-edge technology and unforgettable experiences.

At the heart of this transformation is AT&T's commitment to innovation and community. During NBA All-Star 2026, fans will step into a world where technology bridges the gap between the court and the crowd, creating moments that resonate long after the final buzzer. Through large-scale platforms and culturally relevant collaborations, AT&T is showcasing how basketball serves as a universal language, uniting fans across generations and backgrounds.

AT&T Dunk District: Where Streetball Meets Culture

At the legendary Venice Beach basketball courts, AT&T is launching the AT&T Dunk District, a pop-up destination that blends creativity, connectivity, and community. Here’s what’s in store:

- Dunk Bus: A mobile experience featuring motorized hoops, NBA 2K gaming stations, and a digital postcard wall where fans of all ages can capture their slam dunk moments and contribute to a collective fan story. Think of it as a rolling celebration of basketball culture.

- ShaiT&T: A fashion-forward showcase spotlighting NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and merchandise from local artists. Limited edition tees designed by Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander, Shai’s brother and the 2025 NBA MVP’s sibling, will be available exclusively for AT&T customers. It’s a fusion of sports and style that’s sure to turn heads.

- Phone Case Customization Station: Fans can design personalized phone cases on-site, turning their devices into canvases for self-expression and fandom.

- Free Play Basketball Court: Open to local students and athletes, this court reinforces AT&T’s dedication to community engagement and nurturing the next generation of basketball talent.

- XSET's Hoops & Streams: Streaming stars like Clix, Jesser, and Kris London will team up with NBA legends Chris Paul, Baron Davis, and Jason Terry for a live-streamed 2v2 basketball competition and an NBA 2K showdown. It’s a blend of old-school hoops and new-school entertainment.

AT&T Slam Dunk: Celebrating 150 Years of Connection

As the title partner of All-Star Saturday Night's most anticipated event, AT&T will spotlight the AT&T Slam Dunk while honoring the 150th anniversary of the first phone call. This year's competition features stars like Jaxson Hayes, Carter Bryant, Keshad Johnson, and Jase Richardson, celebrating a legacy of innovation that continues to shape how we connect.

NBA Crossover & HBCU Classic: Where Music and Heritage Meet Basketball

At NBA Crossover, AT&T will host a custom lounge within the concert area, offering fans a space to recharge—both their devices and themselves—while staying connected to the excitement. Meanwhile, at the HBCU Classic, AT&T will proudly return as the presenting partner for the 5th annual game between Hampton University and North Carolina A&T State University. Through networking opportunities, exclusive giveaways, and celebratory programming, AT&T is reinforcing its commitment to expanding access and supporting future leaders.

The Bigger Picture

As Kellyn Smith Kenny, AT&T's Chief Marketing & Growth Officer, puts it, 'Basketball sits at the center of pop culture, technology, and community, and our work with the NBA reflects the role connectivity plays in bringing those worlds together.' From iconic venues to neighborhood courts, AT&T is creating new ways for fans to engage with the game while building the future of connected sports.

About AT&T

AT&T connects more than 100 million U.S. families and nearly 2.5 million businesses to greater possibilities. From the first phone call over 140 years ago to today’s 5G and multi-gig internet offerings, AT&T innovates to improve lives. For more information, visit about.att.com.

