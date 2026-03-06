At Least 12 Killed in Israeli Strikes on Lebanon, Including Senior Hezbollah Official (2026)

A devastating blow has been dealt in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, with at least 12 lives lost in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon. Among the casualties is a senior Hezbollah official, Hussein Yaghi, whose death has sent shockwaves through the region. But here's where it gets controversial: the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) claim these strikes were justified, citing violations of a US-brokered ceasefire.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reports that at least 10 people were killed in the Bekaa Valley, with another two fatalities in a Palestinian refugee camp. Hezbollah has confirmed the loss of their senior leader, Hussein Yaghi, who was targeted in the Bekaa attacks. He was the son of a former Hezbollah MP, and his funeral is scheduled for Saturday, according to Hezbollah media.

The attack also left 24 people injured, including three children. Earlier on Friday, another Israeli strike hit the densely populated Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, resulting in two deaths. These strikes are among the deadliest in recent weeks and pose a significant threat to the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

In a statement on X, the IDF justified their actions, claiming that the Baalbek area command centers were used to advance terror attacks against IDF troops and Israel. They further alleged that weapons and funds stored within these centers constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Hezbollah.

The IDF also addressed the separate strike on the Hamas command center in southern Lebanon, stating it was in response to repeated ceasefire violations. Israeli airstrikes in various areas of southern Lebanon early on Thursday morning targeted Hezbollah weapon depots, missile launchers, and other military sites, as reported by The Times of Israel.

These strikes are part of the Israeli military's ongoing campaign against Hezbollah, with frequent airstrikes cited as necessary to counter the terror group's attempts to rebuild its capabilities. The US-brokered ceasefire in November 2024 has been strained by these alleged violations.

The truce followed more than a year of war along the border, including two months of open conflict. During this period, the IDF conducted a ground operation in Lebanon's south, aiming to facilitate the safe return of displaced residents of northern Israel.

Hezbollah initiated attacks on Israel on October 8, 2023, a day after Hamas invaded southern Israel, triggering the war in Gaza. The ground invasion of southern Lebanon in September 2024 significantly weakened Hezbollah's leadership and military capabilities.

As per the ceasefire agreement, Israel and Hezbollah were required to withdraw from southern Lebanon, with the Lebanese armed forces taking their place. Israel has reportedly left all but five strategic posts along the border.

The IDF claims that more than 400 Hezbollah operatives and members of allied terror groups have been killed in strikes since the ceasefire. The Israeli military asserts that they have struck hundreds of Hezbollah sites and conducted over 1,200 raids and small operations in southern Lebanon.

This ongoing conflict raises complex questions about international relations, the role of peacekeeping forces, and the interpretation of ceasefire agreements. What are your thoughts on this situation? Do you think the Israeli strikes were justified, or do you see this as a violation of the ceasefire? We'd love to hear your opinions in the comments below!